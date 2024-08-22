Bemand's Ireland coaching team confirmed for WXV campaign

IRELAND WOMEN’S RUGBY head coach Scott Bemand has confirmed his coaching team for the upcoming Test match against Australia and the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver.

Bemand — who guided Ireland to third-place and 2025 World Cup qualification in his first Six Nations — will be assisted by former England international Alex Codling, who joins the set-up as forwards coach.

Ex-Leinster coach Hugh Hogan is the new defence coach, while former Exeter Chiefs player and coach Gareth Stenson will oversee kicking duties.

Denis Fogarty continues in his role as scrum coach for a third season.

Ex-Ireland international and Grand Slam winner Maz Reilly also joins as a World Rugby Coach Intern.

Bemand is due to name his extended squad for the Test against Australia on Wednesday, 28 August, before the group assemble for camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, 2 September.

The game takes place in Belfast on Saturday, 14 September, before Ireland open their WXV1 campaign against New Zealand in Vancouver two weeks later.

“We have recruited an exciting calibre of coaching personnel, all of whom will bring huge experience and expertise to the group,” said Bemand.

“Alex, Hugh and Gareth have been working with the Women’s High Performance Programme in recent weeks and have settled in well, bringing fresh energy and focus to the group as we prepare for our opening match of the season and the WXV campaign in Canada this Autumn.

“It is also exciting to have Maz on board with us, having been a stalwart in the green jersey during her playing days and shown huge coaching potential in her role with Leinster in recent seasons. We look forward to coming together as a full playing and staff group next Monday to hit the ground running ahead of the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU has confirmed that John McKee will move into a new development role within the women’s high performance programme.

“We’re delighted a coach of John’s knowledge and experience has moved into this key position for us, ensuring further alignment across the Women’s High Performance Programme,” said IRFU Women’s Head of Performance and Pathways Gillian McDarby.

“John will continue to be an invaluable asset in shaping and developing the curriculum for our young players and coaches alike, working closely with our staff to drive and deliver national standards across all Provincial Pathways.”

Ireland Women’s Coaching Team