Scheffler overtakes McIlroy as world number one after Phoenix Open victory

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WENT back-to-back at the Phoenix Open, after a closing-round 65 saw him finish on 19-under for the tournament.

The win sees the American overtake Rory McIlroy atop the world rankings.

Advertisement

Canadian Nick Taylor was second, two shots back, with Jon Rahm three further adrift in third.

Seamus Power finished in the top 20 after a closing-round 69. The Waterford man signed off on seven-under overall after rounds of 71, 71 and 66 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Back-to-back @WMPhoenixOpen🏆🏆



Scottie Scheffler successfully defends his title and becomes the new World No. 1. pic.twitter.com/N5dIt8ZrQj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2023

McIlroy ended up three shots further back, his Sunday 70 adding to previous rounds of 73, 67 and 70.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Shane Lowry failed to make the cut after his dismal opening two rounds.

You can view the leaderboard here >

More to follow.