Seamus Coleman keen on 16th season at Everton as talks over Toffees future continue

SEAMUS COLEMAN COULD be set for a 16th Premier League season at Everton after informing Goodison Park bosses that he has no intention of hanging up his boots.

Everton welcome Sheffield United to Merseyside this weekend for their final home game of the season.

Coleman, who turns 36 in October, is out of contract in the summer.

But speaking on Thursday, Toffees boss Sean Dyche indicated that Saturday’s game is unlikely to be Coleman’s Goodison farewell, with talks about his future “ongoing”.

Advertisement

“I’ve already spoken to him about his view, and at this stage, there’s another couple of weeks left, I said reflect on where you’re at.

“But I think his thirst is to keep playing, so we’ll be looking into that.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to wonder about his last game or not at this stage, and certainly that’s his words not mine.

“He’s made it clear at this stage his mindset is to keep playing.”

Donegal native Coleman has been at Everton since 2009 when he famously signed from Sligo Rovers for a bargain £60,000.

And Dyche said that the Republic of Ireland captain could make the transition into coaching in the future.

“I think he’s learning to have that in him. I think he’s absorbed a lot from a lot of different experiences here.

“For a player who’s been here so long, the good side of all the turnover of managers is you can learn a lot from the varying input, the varying styles, the varying ways of working.

“I think he’s like that, and I think he will absorb that, and he certainly knows the club like the back of his hand so yes, I could see him in the future.

“But these players are different now; it’s if he chooses to.

“Players at this level, you’ve had 14 years at a club like this coming up, maybe 15, it’s a different thing. They have choices now.

“When I was finishing, you had to go and do something. These players can have a choice now if they want to or not.”