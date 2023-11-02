Advertisement
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo Coleman was in the Goodison Park stands on Wednesday for Everton's Carabao Cup win over Burnley.
comeback trail
Seamus Coleman nearing return from injury as he steps up comeback this weekend
Republic of Ireland veteran, 35, has missed six months with a knee ligament injury.
34 minutes ago

SEAMUS COLEMAN IS set to return to action this weekend by lining out for Everton’s U21s at Manchester United on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland veteran has missed the last six months after suffering a knee ligament injury during the Premier League run-in last May.

Coleman was cleared to return to training last month, and Toffees boss Sean Dyche has confirmed his plan to ease the club captain back to match action with the U21s.

“Seamus is going well,” Dyche said on Thursday. “He’ll hopefully get involved in a game with the U21s this weekend.

“He needs some gametime, of course, but he’s training very well and I think he’s pleased to be back on the grass.”

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is expected to name his squad next week ahead of the final Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on 18 November.

