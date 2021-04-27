BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 27 April 2021
Seamus Coleman’s contract with Everton is ‘forever’

Carlo Ancelotti says he is in no rush to hand the Toffees captain a new deal.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 1:24 PM
Seamus Coleman (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

CARLO ANCELOTTI says he is in no rush to hand Everton captain Seamus Coleman a new deal because the Irishman’s contract with the club is “forever”.

Coleman has spent over 12 years at Goodison Park since joining in a £60,000 transfer from Sligo Rovers and made his 345th Everton appearance in Friday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Arsenal.

Everton director of football Marcel Brands told the club’s USA Live event last week he hopes to persuade the 32-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back to stay beyond his current terms, which expire at the end of next season.

But manager Ancelotti told evertontv: “I don’t think we have to talk about the contract.

“The contract that Seamus has with the club and this team is forever.

“It doesn’t mean one-year long or two years long. Seamus’ contract with Everton is forever.”

Everton’s win at Arsenal, their first at the Emirates Stadium, rekindled hopes of Champions League qualification on the blue half of Merseyside after a run of five games without a win.

Ancelotti’s side are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

“For two or three games, we have been playing better,” Ancelotti said.

“We are more solid and have more options in the squad.

“Against Crystal Palace and Tottenham and Brighton we were not able to win, but I said to the players to keep fighting because we still had possibilities (to qualify for Europe) and we still have possibilities.”

Press Association

