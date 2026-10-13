'He's a warrior': Retiring Séamus Harnedy had a remarkable Cork career

EVEN WITHOUT COLLECTING the ultimate medal, it’s Séamus Harnedy’s All-Ireland final record which underlines his influence in a Cork jersey.

From the moment the dependable St Ita’s clubman stepped out in inter-county hurling, he was a big-game player.

Showing leadership beyond his years, he scored the opening point in the drawn 2013 final and won a penalty, which was saved.

It was again around the hour mark in the replay when Harnedy netted his first championship goal to bring Cork briefly level.

Against the same opposition in the 2024 decider, Harnedy’s four points made him Cork’s joint top scorer from play despite exiting before extra-time. Earlier that year, he scored 1-2 and 0-4 as the Rebels twice beat five-in-a-row-chasing Limerick.

GOAL! Séamus Harnedy rattles the net for the Rebels! @OfficialCorkGAA #GAANOW https://t.co/xxMbTVYbls — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 11, 2024

He also showed up on the days when Cork were off the pace. He got 0-4 in the 2021 annihilation when all the rest of his teammates were tied up in knots by the Treaty.

Injury disrupted his starting chances in 2025, but as a substitute against Tipperary, he was the one player who led the resistance, scoring a rare point and smacking the crossbar.

“He’s a warrior,” said Robert Downey earlier this year. “Any time he plays in any big games, he’ll always perform for Cork, getting a couple of scores or even just working hard.

“His standards have always been the same and we see that every night in training. We’re lucky to see him up close and personal.

“He’s always been a leader in our group.”

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The reason he always showed up was his rare mix of qualities: regular ball-winning ability and reliable game-in, game-out scoring contributions. He didn’t need the team to be going well. They sought him for a foothold when times were tough.

Séamus Harnedy gets away from Limerick's Cathal O'Neill. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Despite an increase in substitute appearances in his final years, the Echo quoted a stat from Leo McGough that Harnedy scored in 61 of his 68 championship appearances, all from play.

“When you’re marking him in training, you know you’re in for a difficult half hour,” said Mark Coleman before the league final.

“He’s always a fella who sets the standards in training and just a great fella to have around the group, really.

“He’s 35, but he acts like he’s 25. He gels with everyone, so he’s a great fella that way. He’s always good to bring fellas on and bring them into the group and make them feel welcome and stuff like that.”

His three All-Stars, spread between 2013, ‘18, and ‘24, underlined his longevity.

He played in 44 successive championship games from 2015 to ‘24, displaying his durability.

Séamus Harnedy lifts the trophy after winning the 2018 Munster final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

His captaincy record, leading divisional side Imokilly to three consecutive county titles, the first player to do so since the 1930s, emphasised his leadership qualities. He also captained St Ita’s to their first-ever East Cork hurling title.

The 2018 Munster final stands out among Harnedy’s greatest days. He assisted Luke Meade’s goal to spark a comeback from eight points behind and ended with 1-4 to his name, captaining Cork to back-to-back titles.

That was the lead goal and he did the very same in the famous 2014 final victory over Limerick, raising the all-important green flag in the Rebels’ final game at the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Yet it’s the goal he didn’t score against Limerick – that Nickie Quaid save in 2018 – which is perhaps remembered most often; a symbol of Cork’s many close calls over his career.

Harnedy’s journey stands as an inspiration for players coming from junior clubs. St Ita’s, a small, coastal patch of East Cork, had never produced someone to hurl in championship for Cork before him.

He did have some strong family lineage, all the same. His father Seán lined out at inter-county level for the Waterford hurlers while his mother Cathy (née Landers) won six All-Ireland camogie medals with Cork and captained the senior side to the 1983 All-Ireland title.

Harnedy never hurled minor for Cork and didn’t get off the bench for the U21s. Instead, he emerged on a UCC team that claimed back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cups. Following that 2013 success, he became an instant linchpin of the Cork team and remained so until his final year.

Séamus Harnedy with his partner Aisling and baby Joey. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

“If you go back through Cork squads down through the years, how many fellas have come from junior clubs and played senior hurling?” said Ben O’Connor in March.

“Tom Kenny was one that came through. And when I say ‘came through’, I’m talking about coming through and staying there for 12 or 13 years. He has kept it going all the time.

“I’m not criticising junior clubs, but he’d be playing a good few levels below where a lot of the fellas are playing their club hurling. Just to get to that level, there aren’t too many who have done that. It shows the dedication that he has.

“The man is in great shape. We fired him in above in Galway and he had no hurling done with us, but he went out and got four or five points that night. He’s a great fella to have around the panel and all the young fellas learn so much from him.”

The day after announcing his retirement, Harnedy was back on the sideline guiding Blackwater Community School to an opening-round Harty Cup draw with St Joseph’s, Tulla.

While his influence on a new generation of hurlers lives on, his presence with Cork will be greatly missed.