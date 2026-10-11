Cork great Séamus Harnedy announces inter-county retirement after 15-year career

CORK HURLER SÉAMUS Harnedy has announced his inter-county retirement after 15 years of service.

One of the best forwards of his generation, Harnedy steps away with four Munster hurling titles, one league medal and three All-Stars throughout a glittering career.

The Liam MacCarthy proved elusive for Harnedy, but he played a key role in Cork sides who contested the 2013, 2021, 2024 and 2025 finals. The 2013 decider against Clare also went to a replay.

His final appearance for Cork was off the bench against Offaly in this year’s All-Ireland quarter-final where The St Ita’s star scored two points off the bench.

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“And that’s a wrap,” Harnedy wrote in a statement on his Instagram account.

“It’s hard to put into words what the last 15 years in the Cork jersey have meant to me. I’ve had the honour of playing with and against some of the greatest hurlers of all time.

“On top of that, I’ve had the privilege of working under outstanding management teams and mentors, but the time has come to step away.

“Incredibly grateful for the support from my family, my friends, my club St Ita’s and the people of Cork.”

Harnedy won his All-Star awards in 2013, 2018 and 2024 while also winning a Division 1 title with Cork in 2025. He captained Cork to a Munster title in 2018.

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