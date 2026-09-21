Power earns top-10 finish and FedEx Cup boost to strengthen bid for PGA Tour status

SÉAMUS POWER HAS received a major boost in the FedEx Cup standings after earning a top-10 finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Power, who missed the cut at the Irish Open last weekend, took a share of seventh place in North Carolina to strengthen his bid to secure full PGA Tour status for next year.

The Waterford man started the Fall Series of the FedEx Cup in 114th place, but has now jumped up to 104 with six starts remaining. The top 100 players will earn full PGA Tour cards, while the top 125 players will be allocated conditional status.

Power finished his tournament on 20-under after rounds of 66, 67, 65 and 66. A bogey-free round on the final day also included five birdies to leave him six shots off the winner Jacob Bridgeman.

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Bridgeman birdied four of the last six holes on Sunday to hold off fellow American Ben James and win the PGA Biltmore Championship by two strokes.

Bridgeman fired a 10-under 61 with eight birdies and an eagle to finish 72 holes on 26-under 258 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville. It was the second career PGA crown for 26-year-old Bridgeman, a native of nearby Inman, South Carolina, playing in front of family and friends who captured his first in February at the Genesis Invitational in Riviera.