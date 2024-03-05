Dancer steps down as Ireland hockey manager

IRELAND HEAD COACH Sean Dancer has decided to step-away from the Senior Women’s Hockey programme. It comes just over a month after the team narrowly failed to qualify for Paris 2024, losing to GB in Valencia at the Olympic Qualifiers in January.

Dancer joined as Head Coach in May 2019 having moved from his role as Assistant Coach in New Zealand. His tenure saw the Ireland team reach their first ever Olympic games, one World Cup and most recently finishing 5th in Europe, equalling the team’s best ever result.

He said, “I would like to thank Hockey Ireland, Sport Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland, and all the sponsors for providing me the support and opportunity to lead and drive the Women’s programme over the last six years.

“As a team there have certainly been some ups and downs, but I am extremely proud of the team’s consistency competing and performing at three Europeans, a World Cup and an Olympic Games.

“It has been an amazing experience for me and my family getting to understand the unique Irish sporting culture and skills. But more importantly it was an honour getting to know each individual of our special group. I wish the players and staff all the best for the future, and look forward to the opportunity of cheering from the stands with the great Green Army Family”.

The Head Coach role will be filled on an interim basis from within the current coaching set up, until a successor for Dancer is found.