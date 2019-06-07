This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Sean French ruled out of rest of U20 World Cup as Ireland hold firm for Australia clash

Fullback Iwan Hughes will also head for home as Leinster duo Max O’Reilly and Aaron O’Sullivan are called to Argentina.

By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Jun 2019, 1:15 PM
By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Jun 2019, 1:15 PM
https://the42.ie/4671987
French pictured during the Six Nations.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
French pictured during the Six Nations.
French pictured during the Six Nations.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NOEL MCNAMARA HAS made just two enforced changes changes to his Ireland U20 side as they bid to build on Tuesday’s victory over England in tomorrow’s World Rugby U20 Championship meeting with Australia in Santa Fe (kick-off 14.30 Irish time, eir Sport).

However, the win over England came at a cost for Sean French and starting fullback Iwan Hughes.

French, who played a starring role during the U20 Grand Slam success, suffered a facial injury during his impressive cameo off the bench on day one. Hughes sustained a finger injury and both men will miss the remaining four games of the tournament.

Leinster pair Max O’Reilly and Aaron O’Sullivan will join the squad as replacements in time for the pool closer against Italy.

Injury to French and Hughes make further additions to a long list of absentees for Ireland U20, after Harry Byrne, Scott Penny, David Hawkshaw and Martin Moloney were all unable to travel to Argentina.

Despite the four-day turnaround between fixtures, McNamara has retained 13 starters to face the Junior Wallabies.

Rob Russell comes in at fullback to replace Hughes. And with back row Azur Allison continuing through return to play protocols after his withdrawal with suspected concussion, Ronan Watters starts at openside.

The reshuffle means John Hodnett reverts to number eight and, double try-scorer last time out, David McCann completes the back row.

Jake Flannery will again link up with fellow Shannon man Craig Casey at half-back, leaving Ben Healy to hope for another impact from the bench.

Ireland U20 (v Australia)

15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)
11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)
5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)
19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)
20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)
24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
26. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

