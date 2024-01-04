Advertisement
Sean Grehan. Alamy Stock Photo
On the Move

Sean Grehan joins Carlisle on loan from Crystal Palace

The Ireland U21 defender signed a new contract with Palace last month.
1 hour ago

IRELAND U21 DEFENDER Sean Grehan has joined Carlisle United from Crystal Palace on a loan deal until the end of the season. 

Grehan, who turns 20 next week, signed a new three-year contract with Palace last month. 

The former Bohemians centre-back has featured for the Palace U21s this season, making 17 appearances, with two goals and an assist to his name. He has also been captain of the team this season.

His performances for the U21s have seen him train with the first-team squad and earn a place in the matchday squad for Palace’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Plymouth Argyle in August.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson hopes Grehan can help his side climb the League One table. They sit 22nd now.

“He can play right or left-side centre back and I think he adds a little bit more to what we’ve got,” Simpson said.

Grehan playing for Bohemians in 2021.

“He’s got a real hunger about him and has played senior football with Bohemians over in Ireland and has that real hunger in his belly.

“He’s a no-nonsense defender but he’s also got a good range of passing, he can play out from the back – but he loves defending.

“We’ve had good references on him and we’ve watched him six or seven times live this season and everything has been positive.”

Ronan Early
