Cork's sole 2021 All-Star nominee likely to miss rest of season

SEAN MEEHAN LOOKS set to miss the rest of Cork’s season as he undergoes surgery to repair a hamstring injury.

The talented defender, who was the only Cork player nominated for an All-Star in 2021, will fly to the UK today ahead of the operation, according to county board chairman Marc Sheehan.

“Sean Meehan, our joint-captain, is off to London for his surgery on his hamstring on Tuesday,” he said.

“We wish him well on that. He’s facing (lengthy) rehabilitation certainly after that.”

It generally takes athletes at least three to six months before returning to the field following hamstring surgery so, depending on the severity of the injury, Meehan looks unlikely to feature again for the Rebels in 2022.

Meehan was performing well on Galway talisman Shane Walsh before he limped off after 41 minutes in the round 4 clash. He received his All-Star nomination last season after holding David Clifford scoreless from play in the Munster final, despite the hammering Cork shipped on the day.

“We’ll be supporting his recovery like we will all the other players,” added Sheeham.

Meehan is one of a number of injuries Cork have shipped during a difficult league campaign that sees them battling to avoid relegation and dropping into the Tailteann Cup.

Sean Powter has already been ruled out of the league with the ‘significant’ hamstring injury he suffered in the Sigerson Cup final. Liam O’Donovan, Nathan Walsh, Maurice Shanley, Brian Hartnett and Damien Gore are also on the treatment table.

On the bright side Cathail O’Mahony and Brian Hayes returned from injury to feature off the bench in Navan yesterday.

“We’ve a hell of a lot of injuries and that’s been a feature for the last while,” said Sheehan.

“Let’s see where we’re at in terms of preparing for the championship and seeing who’s going to be there for us and all that. It is high (injury count) there’s no doubt about that.

“It was a tough game out there as well today. You get nothing soft up here in Pairc Tailteann.

“It’s been a very challenging afternoon, as you can see. A number of injuries over the course of the 70-plus minutes as well certainly didn’t help things.”

Cork were forced to use three temporary subs against Meath after players shipped heavy blows, while Brian Hurley limped off with nine minutes to play.

Their battle to stay in Division 2 will see them host Down next weekend before they travel to Tullamore to face Offaly.

Sheehan admitted the fact they’re facing two fellow relegation candidates was “a bit of a silver lining”.

“We’re in a difficult position but there’s a resilience in the group and there’s a spirit there notwithstanding the setbacks of the various results. in the league. That’s the focus now.

“It’s a difficult enough situation but the key from our point of view is the two games coming ahead. We need to get results there.

“We’re not in a great position, we’re acknowledging that, but there are two matches to be played, there is 140-plus minutes of football to be played and we’re certainly going to be up and about for that as it were and let’s see where it goes from that.”

