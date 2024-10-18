Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sean Payton. Alamy Stock Photo
NFL

Sean Payton steers Denver Broncos to victory on return to New Orleans

Javonte Williams ran for two touchdowns as the Broncos won 33-10.
8.06am, 18 Oct 2024
0
0

DENVER BRONCOS CONSIGNED the New Orleans Saints to a fifth straight defeat as they eased to a 33-10 win.

Javonte Williams ran for two touchdowns as Broncos Sean Payton won on his return to New Orleans, who he steered to their only Super Bowl triumph.

Bo Nix passed for 164 yards and ran for 75 yards as he won the battle of two rookie quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler throwing for 172 yards in his second start in place of injured Saints veteran Derek Carr.

Rattler was sacked six times and fumbled twice before being replaced in the fourth quarter.

Two Wil Lutz field goals put the Broncos ahead before Williams grabbed his first score midway through the second quarter.

Blake Grupe got the Saints on the board with a 35-yard field goal, but Lutz added two more either side of half-time before Williams went in from five yards for his second score.

Cody Barton returned a Rattler fumble 52 yards in the fourth quarter to add to the Saints’ misery, the rookie quarterback’s late replacement Jake Haener finding Cedrick Wilson Jr from 12 yards late on to provide some consolation.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie