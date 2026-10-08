McGovern doubles up to send Shamrock Rovers top of Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 3

Drogheda United 1

HAVING SCORED A double when beating Waterford before the international break, John McGovern did so once again as champions Shamrock Rovers eased back to the top of the Premier Division table.

The Down striker had also hit a brace when Rovers beat Drogheda 4-1 at Tallaght Stadium back in May as they stretched their unbeaten run against the Louth side here to 15 games.

Despite the trying weather conditions, the comfortable win was just what Rovers’ head coach Stephen Bradley would have wanted, putting them three points clear at the summit ahead of Monday’s big derby against Bohemians back in Dublin 24.

A second successive defeat means Drogheda remain second bottom in the relegation play-off place with three games to play.

With their head coach Kevin Doherty having to watch from the stand as he served a suspension, Daire Doyle took charge of Drogheda who gave a full senior debut to 20-year-old striker Ryan Markey in three changes from their loss to Bohemians before the break.

McGovern was one of three switches Rovers also made from their last outing, the Northern Ireland under-21 cap playing a part in their launching themselves into a lightning lead after just 34 seconds to record the fastest goal scored by Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒! Graham Burke slots home inside the opening minute after some unfortunate slips from the Drogheda defenders. 📺 Watch Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United on Virgin Media Two and Play. https://t.co/I5fAS0C5Ld — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 8, 2026

Advertisement

McGovern flicked on Dan Cleary’s long ball out from the back. A slip by defender Andy Quinn then gifted Graham Burke a clear run on goal which he duly accepted with aplomb when sweeping home off his left foot for his ninth league goal of the season.

Clearly rattled, Drogheda survived falling further behind in the following minutes thanks to goalkeeper Fynn Talley who made fine stops to deny McGovern and then Matt Healy’s drive from distance.

Rovers maintained their onslaught on the Drogheda goal, frantic defending coughing up four corners over the next 10 minutes or so.

Drogheda then survived a reasonable penalty shout when skipper Conor Keeley appeared to push over McGovern inside the area before, almost inevitably, conceding again on 20 minutes.

𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃! John McGovern slots home after Fynn Talley parries the ball into his path from a wonderful through ball from Roberto Lopes. 📺 Watch Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United on Virgin Media Two and Play. https://t.co/06iN9HoCTG — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 8, 2026

Another sublime long ball, this time from captain Roberto Lopes, sent Burke through on goal down the middle. And though Tally raced out to get there before the Hoops’ number 10, he merely batted the ball into the path of McGovern who side-footed to the corner of the net from the edge of the area.

McGovern struck again to further extend the lead three minutes before the interval. Once more the striker was in the right place, when teed up by Tunmise Sobowale from Jake Mulraney’s cross, to almost nonchalantly shoot home from close range to also bring his league tally for the season to nine goals.

𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐃𝐃 𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐃 John McGovern gets his second of the night as Shamrock Rovers move firmly into the driving seat against Drogheda United, and perhaps the title race too. 📺 Watch Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United on Virgin Media Two and Play. https://t.co/PsLppSNNkB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 8, 2026

The width of a post prevented Drogheda getting a goal back three minutes into the second half, Markey’s hooked volley coming back off a post and bundled out for a corner by Ed McGinty.

The Rovers goalkeeper was twice worked in the following minutes by Markey and his own defender Cleary’s misplaced header as Drogheda maintained their admirable press for a way back into the game.

McGinty touched a Brandon Kavanagh free-kick round a post before the Drogheda midfielder scored their consolation goal on 88 minutes, rifling Shane Farrell’s corner to the net with the help of a deflection.

𝐃𝐑𝐎𝐆𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐀 𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 Brandon Kavanagh slots home from the edge of the box after a well-worked corner. 📺 Watch Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United on Virgin Media Two and Play. https://t.co/eYqNLmeXA6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 8, 2026

Substitute Aaron Greene had earlier missed the proverbial sitter for Rovers, their first-half dominance proving more than sufficient for victory.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace (C. O’Sullivan, h-t); Sobowale, Watts (Razi 60), Healy, Byrne (J. O’Sullivan, 67), Mulraney; Burke (Greene, 60); McGovern (Afolabi, 60).

Drogheda United: Talley; Quinn, Keeley, Burney (Bolger, h-t); Agbaje, O’Brien (Godden, 62), Farrell, Kane; Kavanagh; Markey (Oluwa, 72), Davis (Doyle, 62).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 4,555.