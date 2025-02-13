'He just lives, breathes and sleeps football' - Shamrock Rovers boss hails teenage star

ON A NIGHT of firsts, Stephen Bradley could not contain his excitement of what might be to come from Michael Noonan.

“Spend five minutes in Michael’s company and you understand that he just needs to know that he’s crossing the white line, and then he’s ready,” the Shamrock Rovers boss said.

“He’s a throwback, he just wants to play. He doesn’t care if it’s in front of 200 people at Bray away, Molde away in front of 4,000 or in front of 30,000 at the Aviva. He doesn’t care, he just sees football. If he keeps that attitude, he’s got a right chance.”

Noonan took it in Molde, scoring the goal that gave the Hoops a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of this UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off in Dublin next week.

Let’s start with its significance. At 16, he is the youngest scorer in European history for Rovers.

This was also his first game as a professional having signed from St Patrick’s Athletic over the winter, where he was still on amateur terms and also courted by Manchester City. He visited their Etihad Campus recently, but unlike his old teammate in Inchicore, Mason Melia, a high-profile transfer did not materialise.

That’s partly due to his age, of course, and Brexit rules.

Still, a move across Dublin has now led to instant recognition throughout Europe.

In the modern era of European club football, since the advent of the Champions League and the various group phases, Noonan is now the youngest ever scorer in UEFA club competition.

Nii Lamptey did scorer in the old UEFA Cup at the age of 16 years, two months and 18 days.

But since that tournament was rebranded as the Europa League and UEFA introduced the third-tier Conference League, no one younger than Noonan has hit the net.

Noonan is mobbed by teammates.

The two standout names are elite: Ansu Fati was 17 in the Champions League for Barcelona while Romelu Lukaku was 16 years and 218 days in the Europa League.

The 197th day of Noonan’s 16th year will be an unforgettable one for him, and will surely remain etched in the record books for some time.

“It’s brilliant. That’s what Michael is going to do. I don’t want to tempt fate but if you’ve watched him, which I have from a young age from 10 or 11, he scores goals,” Bradley said.

“When you have the attitude and character to go with that, and he does. He just lives, breathes and sleeps football.”

The Rovers boss said he decided to start the teenager in this fixture two weeks ago ,but only told him in the build up to the tie this week. There was no need to burden him with added instruction or responsibility, and the way he was able to win over an experienced Rovers dressing room confirmed to Bradley that he was ready.

“We’ve been working on him tactically since he’s come in. How we press, how we play. Little triggers, all of that. In terms of for this game, you get a feel for where the player is, you understand where they are in their heads and if they need it (lots of instructions) or they don’t,” Bradley said.

“You understand where the player is and get a feeling of what the dressing room are feeling in terms of that level of respect, and you have to earn that as a young boy. You could see that very quickly that Michael has that.

“Young Michael shows the reason why I had faith in him and played him. His movement was excellent all night, his link up was good, and the more understanding he gets with our midfield players and the timings of when to run, and the types of runs, he’s going to have a lot of chances to score goals – similar to Johnny [Kenny] as it took a while to get that understanding.

“You could see him working it out as the game went on and he’s a clever boy. He’s a 16-year-old by age but not by anything else.”

Suspensions for Dylan Watts and Daniel Cleary were major downsides on another famous night during a European run that is bringing an Irish club to a new frontier.

Get through the second leg and the last 16 awaits.

A delighted Stephen Bradley at full time.

Before that, though, it is Bohemians at Aviva Stadium in their League of Ireland opener on Sunday. A record attendance for a Premier Division game is likely to be set with over 30,000, and Rovers’ preparations will begin the moment they land back in Dublin tonight after flying out of Molde.

Bradley told the players as much before leaving the away dressing room here.

“This is what we want, it’s about playing these big games. This is what we’re here for,” Bradley said.

“Domestically, last year, we let ourselves down in the first part of the season. We know that if we do that again this year, we’re out of it, we’re out of it. How we ended up in a title race last year I’ll never know.

“If we bring that form into this domestic season, we’ll be nowhere near it this year. It’s about enjoying these moments, winning away in Europe, special nights. You’ve got to enjoy them, and we will, but I said to the players that the moment we step off that plane in Dublin tonight it’s full focus on Bohs.

“It’s not about going out celebrating, it’s about bringing that level of commitment and concentration to the game. If we do that it gives us a great chance of winning any game. We didn’t do that last year, and it cost us too many silly points.

“We know that if we’re not at it on Sunday we will get beat. The dressing room is in a good mood but as soon as they’re off the plane it’s full focus on Bohs.”