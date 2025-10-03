Offaly club 'unanimously agree' not to pursue two-pointer appeal further

OFFALY CLUB SHAMROCKS have decided not to pursue their unsuccessful appeal further following last Sunday’s county senior football quarter-final against Ferbane.

Shamrocks lost the game 3-15 to 2-17 but appealed the result on the basis of what they deemed to be an incorrectly awarded two-pointer in the fifth minute, when they believed Adam Egan’s shot had been taken inside the arc.

As reported by The 42 yesterday, they were unsuccessful in their initial appeal and the club have tonight confirmed that they will not pursue the matter further.

The decision was made after a meeting with players this evening, with two club statements issued to The 42.

“The Shamrocks Executive Committee and Players Group convened this evening to consider the outcome of our appeal concerning the result of the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

“Following careful discussion, we have unanimously agreed not to pursue the matter further. While we are disappointed with the decision of the County Board, we are satisfied that our case was given a fair hearing. It has been confirmed that no rules were contravened in the awarding of the additional point to Ferbane.

“We extend our best wishes to Ferbane and to the other remaining teams as they continue their campaigns in this year’s championship.

“We also wish to place on record our respect for the match officials. We recognise the challenging nature of their role and greatly value the dedication, integrity, and commitment they contribute to the game.

“As a club, our attention now turns to the future, and we look forward with renewed focus to returning to the field of play in 2026.”

Another statement, signed solely by the Shamrocks executive committee, adds:

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Shamrocks players for their commitment and dedication throughout the year.

“While last Sunday’s result did not go as we had hoped, we remain immensely proud of our panel — both for their performance on the day and for the professionalism and attitude they displayed during the appeal process throughout the week.

“We are confident that, with this group of players, the club is in a strong position moving forward.”

- With reporting from Sinéad Farrell