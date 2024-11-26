Duffy scores as Norwich hit six in victory, McGrath on target as Aberdeen held in Scotland

SHANE DUFFY WAS amongst the goalscorers as Norwich bounced back to winning ways in spectacular fashion in the Championship tonight by thrashing Plymouth 6-1 at Carrow Road.

Borja Sainz netted his second hat-trick of the season for a Norwich team that were without a win in their seven previous Championships games

Duffy, Anis Ben Slimane and Ante Crnac were also on target as the hosts got their season firmly back on track.

Advertisement

Norwich would have been kicking themselves for only being one up, 2-1, at the break but quickly restored their two-goal advantage in the second half.

Just six minutes after the restart, they won a corner on the left and Marcondes’ delivery was perfectly directed for Duffy to head home virtually unchallenged to make it 3-1.

In Scotland, Jamie McGrath was on target for Aberdeen but Hibernian’s last-gasp equaliser salvaged a 3-3 draw in a topsy-turvy Easter Road showdown featuring three stoppage-time goals.

David Gray’s bottom-of-the-table Hibernian side led at the break through a deflected Joe Newell strike but looked set to go down for a third consecutive loss and ninth game in a row without a win after goals from Dons pair Jamie McGrath and Nicky Devlin.

McGrath brought Aberdeen level after Shayden Morris got in behind the Hibs defence and crossed from the right for Duk. The striker’s back-heel was scrambled clear by Jack Iredale but only as far as McGrath, who shot low into the corner from eight yards out with the aid of a slight deflection.

Hibs then equalised in the second minute of added time through a Nicky Cadden free-kick to leave it 2-2, but then seemed destined for defeat once more when Reds sub Ester Sokler fired in an overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But, incredibly, centre-back Bushiri – who had not scored in almost three years at Easter Road – popped up with a close-range finish at the end to stop Jimmy Thelin’s side moving level with Celtic at the top of the Premiership.