Shane Lowry slips back after mixed second round in Madrid

SHANE LOWRY HAS slipped back down the leaderboard after a mixed second round at the Open de España.

Lowry, who opened with a 70, has added a 71 to leave him in a share of 35th place on one-under heading into the weekend. Scotland’s Forrest Grant currently leads on nine-under at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

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The Irish Open champion bogeyed the second but recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole. His back nine started with back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 followed by three birdies between the 13th and 16th hole before closing out with a fourth bogey at the 18th.

One highlight from his round was this pressure putt for par at the eighth.

In the back door for Shane Lowry 🚪 #OpenEspana https://t.co/maj7cjsHPU — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 9, 2026

He also had this brilliant shot through the trees.

Shane Lowry threads it through the trees 🌳 #OpenEspana https://t.co/v7w81SnkzC — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 9, 2026

Tom McKibbin is set to miss the projected cut of one-over after a second round of 73 which leaves him on three-over.