SHANE LOWRY HAS slipped back down the leaderboard after a mixed second round at the Open de España.
Lowry, who opened with a 70, has added a 71 to leave him in a share of 35th place on one-under heading into the weekend. Scotland’s Forrest Grant currently leads on nine-under at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
The Irish Open champion bogeyed the second but recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole. His back nine started with back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 followed by three birdies between the 13th and 16th hole before closing out with a fourth bogey at the 18th.
One highlight from his round was this pressure putt for par at the eighth.
In the back door for Shane Lowry 🚪
#OpenEspana https://t.co/maj7cjsHPU
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Shane Lowry slips back after mixed second round in Madrid
SHANE LOWRY HAS slipped back down the leaderboard after a mixed second round at the Open de España.
Lowry, who opened with a 70, has added a 71 to leave him in a share of 35th place on one-under heading into the weekend. Scotland’s Forrest Grant currently leads on nine-under at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
The Irish Open champion bogeyed the second but recovered with a birdie on the fifth hole. His back nine started with back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11 followed by three birdies between the 13th and 16th hole before closing out with a fourth bogey at the 18th.
One highlight from his round was this pressure putt for par at the eighth.
He also had this brilliant shot through the trees.
Tom McKibbin is set to miss the projected cut of one-over after a second round of 73 which leaves him on three-over.
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DP World Tour Golf halfway point Shane Lowry tom mckibbin