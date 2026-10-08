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Shane Lowry in action at the Open de España.
Off the Mark

Shane Lowry starts with one-under 70 at Open de España

Tom McKibbin is also in action in Madrid and carded a one-over 72 in the first round.
2.56pm, 8 Oct 2026

LAST UPDATE | 52 mins ago

SHANE LOWRY HAS started his Open de España with a one-under 70 in the first round at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The Irish Open champion began his opening round on the back nine. One bogey and two birdies left him at one-under on the turn.

He dropped another shot at the third before a recovery birdie on the next hole and finished up with a fourth birdie at seven, one more bogey on the eighth and a par on the last.

Tom McKibbin is also in action and carded a one-over 72 after starting on the 10th. He had three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine but his round unravelled with three more bogeys on the front nine along with a birdie at the fourth.

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain and Scotland’s Connor Syme currently lead on five-under.

Lauren Walsh, meanwhile is best of the Irish after the opening round of the Aramco Korea Championship. The Kildare woman trails leader Patricie Mackova by five shots 

Czechia golfer Mackova shot a seven-under 65. Walsh carded a two-under par 70. Anna Foster and Sara Byrne had level-par rounds of 72. 

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