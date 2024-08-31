A third round 65 for Shane Lowry at Tour Championship, 68 for McIlroy

SHANE LOWRY FIRED a brilliant six-under 65 in his third round at the Tour Championship today as the PGA Tour’s season finale approaches the last day.

The round vaults Lowry up the leaderboard to -13 for the tournament, as he bulit on the his opening two rounds of 69, two-under par, that he had began with at East Lake GC in Atlanta.

Lowry had only one bogey in his round, the par-four 12th, but by that stage had already birdied the 3rd, 6th, 7th and 10th holes. He recovered from that setback on the 12th to birdie the next three holes and push on again.

Rory McIlroy is two shots back from Lowry on -11 after a round of 68 today. McIlroy had six birdies and three bogeys in his round, dropping two shots in his opening two holes, but recovering with a powerful burst as he picked up five shots between the 7th and 14th holes.

Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the tournament and is currently on -23, five shots clear of Collin Morikawa with Xander Schauffele back in third on -16.