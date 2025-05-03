The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix
RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen grabbed pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix with a fastest lap of 1:26.204 in qualifying on Saturday.
The Dutchman was 0.065 of a second ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes in third place on the grid.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2025
