Max Verstappen during qualifying on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

The Dutchman was 0.065 of a second ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.
10.41pm, 3 May 2025

RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen grabbed pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix with a fastest lap of 1:26.204 in qualifying on Saturday.

The Dutchman was 0.065 of a second ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes in third place on the grid.

