Peter O'Mahony to release autobiography in September

PETER O’MAHONY’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY will be released on 24 September.

Enitled All In, O’Mahony’s book, ghost-written by Dion Fanning, will be published by Penguin and is available to preorder now.

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Munster and Irish rugby legend O’Mahony retired from the sport at the end of last season. He earned 114 caps for his country, who he went on to captain, and was also named skipper for his only Lions Test in New Zealand in 2017.

O’Mahony won five Six Nations titles with Ireland — including Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023 — as well as two league titles with his native province.

Publisher Penguin says the Cork man’s book will provide “a brilliantly detailed and frank account of the forces that made him who he is: his parents, his beloved grandmother, his club, his school, and the magnificent rugby pedigree of his province”.

“And he brings us through the years that saw him rise to the captaincy of Munster, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions, and earn a reputation as a master of the silky and brutal arts of back-row play,” added the Penguin release.

“This book is everything that Peter was as a player: frank, combative, wholehearted and first-rate.”