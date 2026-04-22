More Stories
Peter O'Mahony and his son, Theo, pictured in 2025. Billy Stickland/INPHO
All in

Peter O'Mahony to release autobiography in September

The former Munster and Ireland back row has teamed up with Dion Fanning to reflect on his life in rugby.
1.40pm, 22 Apr 2026
6

PETER O’MAHONY’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY will be released on 24 September.

Enitled All In, O’Mahony’s book, ghost-written by Dion Fanning, will be published by Penguin and is available to preorder now.

Munster and Irish rugby legend O’Mahony retired from the sport at the end of last season. He earned 114 caps for his country, who he went on to captain, and was also named skipper for his only Lions Test in New Zealand in 2017.

O’Mahony won five Six Nations titles with Ireland — including Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023 — as well as two league titles with his native province.

Publisher Penguin says the Cork man’s book will provide “a brilliantly detailed and frank account of the forces that made him who he is: his parents, his beloved grandmother, his club, his school, and the magnificent rugby pedigree of his province”.

“And he brings us through the years that saw him rise to the captaincy of Munster, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions, and earn a reputation as a master of the silky and brutal arts of back-row play,” added the Penguin release.

“This book is everything that Peter was as a player: frank, combative, wholehearted and first-rate.”

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie