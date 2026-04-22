McCarthy, Deegan and Foley pen new deals with Leinster

GUS McCARTHY, MAX Deegan and Cormac Foley have all signed new contracts with Leinster.

The news is the latest in a string of renewals at the province.

Yesterday, Leinster confirmed that Harry Byrne, James Culhane and Conor O’Tighearnaigh had all put pen to paper on new deals.

Advertisement

McCarthy, 22, debuted for Leinster in 2024 and has gone on to win 27 caps to date. The hooker has also represented Ireland seven times.

Deegan has been capped 155 times for Leinster, with the back row scoring 43 tries.

The 29-year-old has played four times for Ireland, most recently featuring on the 2025 summer tour to Georgia and Portugal.

Foley had a brief loan spell with Ospreys earlier this season. The 26-year-old has played 24 times for Leinster.