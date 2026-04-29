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Jack O'Donoghue. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
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Jack O'Donoghue signs Munster contract extension

The back-row forward was the youngest-ever player to reach the 200-cap landmark for Munster in May 2024.
10.40am, 29 Apr 2026

MUNSTER STALWART JACK O’Donoghue has signed a one-year contract extension with the province.

The 32-year-old, who has regularly captained the team over the past eight years, has made 236 appearances since his 2014 debut. Seventeen of those have come this season.

O’Donoghue scored his 31st try in red against Toulon in January.

The back-row forward was the youngest-ever player to reach the 200-cap landmark for Munster in May 2024.

He was named Munster Rugby Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season and won a URC title the following year.

O’Donoghue was the first Waterford player to captain Munster in the professional era, away to Cardiff in 2018, and has won two Ireland caps.

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