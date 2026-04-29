Jack O'Donoghue signs Munster contract extension

MUNSTER STALWART JACK O’Donoghue has signed a one-year contract extension with the province.

The 32-year-old, who has regularly captained the team over the past eight years, has made 236 appearances since his 2014 debut. Seventeen of those have come this season.

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O’Donoghue scored his 31st try in red against Toulon in January.

The back-row forward was the youngest-ever player to reach the 200-cap landmark for Munster in May 2024.

He was named Munster Rugby Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season and won a URC title the following year.

O’Donoghue was the first Waterford player to captain Munster in the professional era, away to Cardiff in 2018, and has won two Ireland caps.