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Rory McIlroy at Tuesday's state dinner at the White House.
State of the game

'Can you stand up Rory, will you, please?': Trump interrupts state speech to single out McIlroy

McIlroy was at Tuesday’s White House banquet for the state visit of the United Kingdom’s King Charles and Queen Camilla.
8.47am, 29 Apr 2026
6

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump interrupted his speech during a White House banquet to ask Rory McIlroy to stand and praised the golfer for his “unconquerable courage”.

The president was speaking during a state visit by the United Kingdom’s King Charles and Queen Camilla and broke off to address McIlroy, who was one of those in attendance at the dinner.

McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title earlier in April, becoming only the fourth man to win back-to-back at Augusta, as he sealed a one-shot victory.

Trump said: “The entire world has been uplifted by this distinct and special character we share. This unstoppable daring, this unconquerable courage. It really is, it’s unconquerable.

“Speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Can you stand up Rory, will you, please?

“That was unconquerable courage. That was very good Rory. I don’t know if that helps him talking about how wonderful the speech… but I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough one.

“Congratulations, very proud of you.”

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