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Jake O'Brien heads home for Everton. Alamy Stock Photo
Premier League

Man City drop points in title race as last-gasp leveller rescues draw at Everton

Jeremy Doku scored a dramatic equaliser for City, with Ireland defender Jake O’Brien among the Everton goalscorers.
9.59pm, 4 May 2026
23

Everton 3

Manchester City 3

MANCHESTER CITY’S TITLE bid suffered a crushing blow despite them recovering from a second-half capitulation to snatch a 3-3 draw at Everton tonight.

Jeremy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn City a point in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but the two dropped at Hill Dickinson Stadium could be highly damaging.

City had led 1-0 at half-time following Doku’s first goal of a dramatic night, but Everton hit back with three goals in the space of 14 minutes – substitute Thierno Barry scoring a double either side of a Jake O’Brien header.

Erling Haaland quickly responded as City battled back and Doku had the final say with the last kick of the game, denying Everton boss David Moyes a first career win over Pep Guardiola.

The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.

manchester-citys-jeremy-doku-scores-during-the-premier-league-soccer-match-between-manchester-city-and-everton-in-liverpool-england-monday-may-4-2026-ap-photodave-thompson Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Manchester City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

everton-players-hug-thierno-barry-after-he-scoried-during-the-premier-league-soccer-match-between-manchester-city-and-everton-in-liverpool-england-monday-may-4-2026-ap-photodave-thompson Everton players celebrate after Thierno Barry's goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

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