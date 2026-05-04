MANCHESTER CITY’S TITLE bid suffered a crushing blow despite them recovering from a second-half capitulation to snatch a 3-3 draw at Everton tonight.
Jeremy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn City a point in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but the two dropped at Hill Dickinson Stadium could be highly damaging.
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City had led 1-0 at half-time following Doku’s first goal of a dramatic night, but Everton hit back with three goals in the space of 14 minutes – substitute Thierno Barry scoring a double either side of a Jake O’Brien header.
Erling Haaland quickly responded as City battled back and Doku had the final say with the last kick of the game, denying Everton boss David Moyes a first career win over Pep Guardiola.
The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.
Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Manchester City. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
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Man City drop points in title race as last-gasp leveller rescues draw at Everton
Everton 3
Manchester City 3
MANCHESTER CITY’S TITLE bid suffered a crushing blow despite them recovering from a second-half capitulation to snatch a 3-3 draw at Everton tonight.
Jeremy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn City a point in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but the two dropped at Hill Dickinson Stadium could be highly damaging.
City had led 1-0 at half-time following Doku’s first goal of a dramatic night, but Everton hit back with three goals in the space of 14 minutes – substitute Thierno Barry scoring a double either side of a Jake O’Brien header.
Erling Haaland quickly responded as City battled back and Doku had the final say with the last kick of the game, denying Everton boss David Moyes a first career win over Pep Guardiola.
The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.
Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Manchester City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Everton players celebrate after Thierno Barry's goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
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