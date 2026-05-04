The key talking points after All-Ireland senior football round one draw

WITH THE DRAW made today for the start of the All-Ireland series and the race for Sam Maguire intensifying, we take a closer look at the first round pairings.

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Weekend 23-24 May

Kerry v Donegal

If you were RTÉ, you’d fight hard for the rights to show this game. Likewise, GAA + will know that this has the potential to be as widely watched as the ‘Who Shot J.R.?’ episode.

The All-Ireland finalists from last year meet in Fitzgerald Stadium, in what could have been an absolute epic.

Donegal, reeling from an unlikely defeat to Down in the Ulster championship. Kerry, reeling from the beat-down Donegal inflicted upon them in the league final, at one stage being 21 points in front.

Just a pity that it is diluted as both sides have a safety net.

Michael Murphy nets a goal for Donegal in the league final against Kerry. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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Cork v Meath

A repeat of the recent Division 2 league final that Meath won, but were soon counting the empty calories when they slipped to defeat to Westmeath in the Leinster championship.

Meanwhile, Cork have done all they needed to with facile wins over Limerick and Tipperary to reach the Munster final.

While this is a rivalry not without the context of the All-Ireland finals, three in four years from 1987 to 1990, that’s another lifetime ago and the storyline now is of two counties are trying to signpost a climb back to becoming serious contenders.

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Galway v Kildare

Oddly, there’s not a huge amount of context to meetings of Galway and Kildare in the All-Ireland football championship.

Naturally, the main meeting centres around the 1998 All-Ireland final when present Tribesmen manager Pádraic Joyce scored 1-2.

Pádraic Joyce in action for Galway in the 1998 All-Ireland final against Kildare. Patrick Bolger / INPHO Patrick Bolger / INPHO / INPHO

After that, a meeting in the 2018 Super 8s resulted in a Galway win that ended Kildare’s interests that year.

Given their relegation to Division 3 and Leinster semi-final loss to Westmeath, confidence is in short supply in Kildare.

Galway are seeking to make it five consecutive Connacht titles, which would equal the era from 1956-60. A game such as this has to be seen as a kind draw for the Tribesemen.

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Roscommon v Tyrone

Having shown they were a good deal better than their league form conveyed this winter and spring, Tyrone will have had seven weeks off from their defeat to Armagh.

As this new system beds down, this fixture should be used as the case study as to whether teams are better to have a block of time off to get things right, or have the distraction of chasing a provincial title and having your head in the sand of constantly preparing for the next game.

The Red Hands will be wary of the Rossies though. Two years ago, Roscommon knocked Tyrone out of the 2024 championship and brought an end to the management team of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

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Weekend 30-31 May

Dublin v Louth

Louth manager Gavin Devlin has a sales job on here.

After losing by ten points and scoring just ten points themselves only as recently as Saturday, the Louth players will report to training in Darver on Tuesday and their manager will start the job of convincing them they can beat Dublin.

In Croke Park.

There was always going to be a kick in Dublin after a disappointing league season and an underwhelming win over Wicklow. Right now, they look like some of the old bite has returned and they have a Leinster final to look forward to against Division 3 outfit Westmeath.

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Monaghan v Mayo

The Ulster finalists continue to be a county that squeeze the absolute limit out of themselves but even for Monaghan’s track record of unlikely escapes and landing haymakers on the establishment, their mental resolve to stay in the game and eventually overtake Derry in the Ulster semi-final was sensational.

It remains to be seen what the Ulster final will take out of them, or gift them. But they are meeting a Mayo side feeling sorry for themselves after a meek defeat in the Connacht semi-final.

Andy Moran in the Monaghan years. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Former Monaghan coach Andy Moran returns to Clones. There won’t be much charity extended.

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Armagh v Derry

Derry will know that this represents the ultimate test. If they are good enough to be in the All-Ireland championship as a genuine contender, then travelling to the Athletic Grounds will tell them all they need to know.

They continue to be a side that are hard to figure out. At times it looked like they were cruising to an Ulster final against Monaghan yet they are prone to making crucial mistakes at critical times, and they appear to have hardly any bench depth whatsoever.

By the time this game takes place, Armagh could well be Ulster champions. A full house for this one seems virtually guaranteed.

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Westmeath v Cavan

Now we are getting to it.

Related Reads What would an Ulster title mean for this Armagh team at the fourth time of asking? Kerry to face Donegal - here's the All-Ireland senior football round 1 draw 'I'd still be going for the bigger one' - McGeeney wants Ulster, but prefers All-Ireland

This is a game layered with meaning.

First off, you have the Dermot McCabe factor. He was with Westmeath and under his management in 2025, they were relegated to Division 3.

Since taking over his own county, things have soured somewhat for the Breffni side. Support is down. Interest seems to have flatlined despite surviving in Division 2.

Taking over from McCabe was Mark McHugh, who was his coach with Westmeath. McHugh came within seconds of achieving league promotion to Division 2 and has guided Westmeath to their first Leinster final in 10 years despite losing Luke Loughlin through injury.

The optimism appears all on one side.

"Any decent games to look out for in the draw earlier?" 👀 pic.twitter.com/kSfwTOjLNe — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 4, 2026

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