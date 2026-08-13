Marcus Lawler reaches 200m semi-finals; Sophie Becker misses out on 400m final

IRELAND’S MARCUS LAWLER has qualified for the men’s 200m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships after finishing his heat in fifth place.
He progresses to this evening’s semi-finals in 11th place overall, clocking 20.94 in the second of three heats this morning.
There was a false start in Lawler’s heat, but none of the athletes were disqualified or deemed to be guilty of an infringement. The race proceeded without incident at the second time of asking, with Lawler quickly moving up to third after a brilliant start.
Marcus Lawler is through to the semi-finals of the 200m at the European Championships. His time of 20.94 was enough to see him through after a slower than expected third heat. pic.twitter.com/x2OT9Z2Sd8
After finishing in fifth, there was a nervy wait to discover if he had qualified. His place was then assured with just two athletes running faster than him in the third heat.
“That was the goal,” he told RTÉ Sport after discovering that he had qualified. “There was a bit of pressure coming in with the injury. I tried to enjoy it as best I could, and I think I done that. I think it helped the performance.
“I wouldn’t read into times too much, the wind is funny out there. I thought I ran a cracking first part, and was travelling well. Maybe I didn’t finish as strong as I would have liked, but I had minus races coming in here. I’m proud of that one and it’s a good result.”
Marcus Lawler discovers that he's through the semi-final of the men's 200m and speaking to RTÉ he admits that he hadn't planned on being involved in the event past the heats. pic.twitter.com/nyIrFisovs
On the inside lane, Becker was quick out of the blocks but ultimately found herself out of contention.
Reflecting on an injury-hit season, Becker said: “I’m not delusional, I know I wasn’t in shape to get into the final, but I was hoping for another season’s best. I would have liked to have seen a 51.9 on the clock.
“Initially, I’m a bit disappointed, but I think yesterday’s run was definitely a step in the right direction for me and it gave me confidence going into today.
Sophie Becker said she "can only be content" with the running in the women's 400 metres heat and semi-final after finding her best resuls of the season.
“I think I can only be content with the performance I’ve put in at these championships. It’s never a case that I just want to show up. I want to put down performances and really partake in it, but unfortunately that’s just the hand I was given this season.”
Polish race winner Natalia Bukowiecka and Czech star Lurdes Gloria Manuel took the automatic qualification berths by breaking 50 seconds.
Becker will now turn her attentions to the 4x400m relay.
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Meanwhile, British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson set up an eagerly-anticipated showdown with in-form Swiss rival Audrey Werro in the women’s 800m final.
But it was not without drama as Werro was brought crashing down to the track in the opening semi-final and was only included in the final after appealing that she had been clipped from behind coming into the home straight.
There's high drama in the women's 800m semi-final as Audrey Werro, who was poised for a huge showdown final with Femke Bol, suffers a fall. The expectation is that there will be an appeal but there's no guarantee on what will be the outcome there. pic.twitter.com/g7uqaq3mKo
Home favourite Hodgkinson, who previously won continental crowns in Munich in 2022 and Rome two years ago, timed 1:57.38 to win her semi.
Dutchwoman Femke Broeders-Bol, the former two-time world 400m hurdles champion who has transitioned into a 800m specialist, was second to the Briton, with Italy’s Eloisa Coiro third.
The first semi-final was drama-filled as Werro crashed to the track as a bunched pack hit the home straight, the Swiss athlete’s foot seemingly clipped by the left hand of France’s Anais Bourgoin.
Werro eventually got to her feet and made it through the finish line.
Her chances of making the final rode on an appeal, which was ultimately successful, as it was for Lithaunia’s Gabija Galvydyte, who was also brought down.
“I was feeling great but unfortunately I don’t know, something happened and then I was on the ground,” said Werro.
Britain’s Jemma Reekie ended up winning the semi in 1:58.61 ahead of Bourgoin, with Switzerland’s Veronica Vancardo nabbing the third automatic qualifying spot.
The clash between Hodgkinson and Werro has been touted as one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the championships.
The pair last met at the Stockholm Diamond League in June, when Werro outpaced Hodgkinson, timing 1:53.98 for the victory to become the first woman to dip under 1:54 since 1983.
The Swiss runner then bettered that with a blistering 1:53.80 — the third fastest time ever — to win at the Paris Diamond League.
Hodgkinson improved her own British record to 1:54.33 behind Werro in Stockholm. She then went on to win the London Diamond League.
Hodgkinson had broken the 24-year-old world indoor record in Lievin in February before claiming a first world indoor title in March.
Given it will be championship racing, which tends to be more tactical and not a pacesetter-led time-based event, it would be a brave pundit to overlook Broeders-Bol, known in her hurdling days for her devastating turn of pace with the finish line in sight.
Broeders-Bol, who has described herself as the underdog, lacks experience in the discipline, meaning she is not in control of race management — something she said was also very exciting.
Both Hodgkinson and Werro have been quick to play down any chance that the oldest world record in athletics history could be broken: the 1:53.28 set in 1983 by Jarmila Kratochvilova of then-Czechoslovakia.
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Marcus Lawler reaches 200m semi-finals; Sophie Becker misses out on 400m final
LAST UPDATE | 59 mins ago
IRELAND’S MARCUS LAWLER has qualified for the men’s 200m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships after finishing his heat in fifth place.
He progresses to this evening’s semi-finals in 11th place overall, clocking 20.94 in the second of three heats this morning.
There was a false start in Lawler’s heat, but none of the athletes were disqualified or deemed to be guilty of an infringement. The race proceeded without incident at the second time of asking, with Lawler quickly moving up to third after a brilliant start.
After finishing in fifth, there was a nervy wait to discover if he had qualified. His place was then assured with just two athletes running faster than him in the third heat.
“That was the goal,” he told RTÉ Sport after discovering that he had qualified. “There was a bit of pressure coming in with the injury. I tried to enjoy it as best I could, and I think I done that. I think it helped the performance.
“I wouldn’t read into times too much, the wind is funny out there. I thought I ran a cracking first part, and was travelling well. Maybe I didn’t finish as strong as I would have liked, but I had minus races coming in here. I’m proud of that one and it’s a good result.”
The semi-finals take place later this evening at 8.05pm where Ireland’s Seán Aigboboh will also be competing.
Sophie Becker finished last in her women’s 400m semi-final in a time of 52.47 seconds, which was two-tenths down on Wednesday’s season’s best in the heats.
On the inside lane, Becker was quick out of the blocks but ultimately found herself out of contention.
Reflecting on an injury-hit season, Becker said: “I’m not delusional, I know I wasn’t in shape to get into the final, but I was hoping for another season’s best. I would have liked to have seen a 51.9 on the clock.
“Initially, I’m a bit disappointed, but I think yesterday’s run was definitely a step in the right direction for me and it gave me confidence going into today.
“I think I can only be content with the performance I’ve put in at these championships. It’s never a case that I just want to show up. I want to put down performances and really partake in it, but unfortunately that’s just the hand I was given this season.”
Polish race winner Natalia Bukowiecka and Czech star Lurdes Gloria Manuel took the automatic qualification berths by breaking 50 seconds.
Becker will now turn her attentions to the 4x400m relay.
Meanwhile, British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson set up an eagerly-anticipated showdown with in-form Swiss rival Audrey Werro in the women’s 800m final.
But it was not without drama as Werro was brought crashing down to the track in the opening semi-final and was only included in the final after appealing that she had been clipped from behind coming into the home straight.
Home favourite Hodgkinson, who previously won continental crowns in Munich in 2022 and Rome two years ago, timed 1:57.38 to win her semi.
Dutchwoman Femke Broeders-Bol, the former two-time world 400m hurdles champion who has transitioned into a 800m specialist, was second to the Briton, with Italy’s Eloisa Coiro third.
The first semi-final was drama-filled as Werro crashed to the track as a bunched pack hit the home straight, the Swiss athlete’s foot seemingly clipped by the left hand of France’s Anais Bourgoin.
Werro eventually got to her feet and made it through the finish line.
Her chances of making the final rode on an appeal, which was ultimately successful, as it was for Lithaunia’s Gabija Galvydyte, who was also brought down.
“I was feeling great but unfortunately I don’t know, something happened and then I was on the ground,” said Werro.
Britain’s Jemma Reekie ended up winning the semi in 1:58.61 ahead of Bourgoin, with Switzerland’s Veronica Vancardo nabbing the third automatic qualifying spot.
The clash between Hodgkinson and Werro has been touted as one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the championships.
The pair last met at the Stockholm Diamond League in June, when Werro outpaced Hodgkinson, timing 1:53.98 for the victory to become the first woman to dip under 1:54 since 1983.
The Swiss runner then bettered that with a blistering 1:53.80 — the third fastest time ever — to win at the Paris Diamond League.
Hodgkinson improved her own British record to 1:54.33 behind Werro in Stockholm. She then went on to win the London Diamond League.
Hodgkinson had broken the 24-year-old world indoor record in Lievin in February before claiming a first world indoor title in March.
Given it will be championship racing, which tends to be more tactical and not a pacesetter-led time-based event, it would be a brave pundit to overlook Broeders-Bol, known in her hurdling days for her devastating turn of pace with the finish line in sight.
Broeders-Bol, who has described herself as the underdog, lacks experience in the discipline, meaning she is not in control of race management — something she said was also very exciting.
Both Hodgkinson and Werro have been quick to play down any chance that the oldest world record in athletics history could be broken: the 1:53.28 set in 1983 by Jarmila Kratochvilova of then-Czechoslovakia.
- Additional reporting by AFP.
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