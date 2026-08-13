McSharry and McCartney advance to 200m breaststroke semi-finals in Paris

MONA McSHARRY AND Ellie McCartney have both advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

McSharry booked her place after finishing second in heat three at 2:23.37, clocking the second-fastest time overall.

Mona McSharry secured her place in the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke, and she'll have her eye on adding to the silver medal she won in the 100m final.



Both McSharry and Ellie McCartney will go in the final. pic.twitter.com/ITi7f5I0DW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

“I’m feeling good,” said McSharry. “Same as the 100 (breaststroke), you have to get one out of the way, just to see where you’re at. But I’m feeling good and happy with that swim, so hopefully tonight can go a bit faster.”

Looking ahead to the semi-final, she added: “I think just putting together a similar rate, I’ll be in the first heat again, so just have to lay it out on the line and put a good time on the board and get a good position for the final hopefully.”

McCartney was third in heat one at 2:26.95, leaving her ninth in the overall standings.

Ellie McCartney swam a very clever tactical race to secure her place in the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke.



Watch all the action live here https://t.co/kXmtNCVeEB pic.twitter.com/VN2ifTX28Q — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

“I’m super happy,” said McCartney. “Comparing it to racing last week in Glasgow (at the Commonwealth Games), both my hundreds were faster than over there and this morning I was two seconds faster than my heat in Glasgow, so I’m excited for tonight.”

The semi-finals are scheduled to start at 6.07pm Irish time on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the in-form McSharry won a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke final.

Elsewhere during Thursday’s morning session in Paris, Denis O’Brien and Liam Custer were the first Irish swimmers in the pool, with both out in heat two of the men’s 200m freestyle heats.

O’Brien finished third with a personal best of 1:51.51, while Custer also recorded a PB, coming in seventh at 1:53.34.

Both Denis O'Brien and Liam Custer improved on their entry times in the Men's 200m Freestyle at the European Aquatic Championships, but both are unlikely to be involved in the semi-finals.



Watch all the day's action live here https://t.co/ZlFZisH3PT pic.twitter.com/ImTadoUN1Q — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

A new personal record and a family birthday celebration for Denis O'Brien. It's fair to say that he enjoyed his first race of the European Championships.



Watch all the action live here https://t.co/ZlFZisH3PT pic.twitter.com/qXztj4LFRK — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

In heat four, Cormac Rynn was sixth at 1:50.00, while in heat eight Evan Bailey started strong before fading on the final 25m to touch the wall seventh at 1:47.67.

Ireland's Evan Bailey admits to being disappointed after he narrowly missed out on a semi-final place in a highly competitive men's 200m Freestyle at the European Aquatic Championships.



Watch all the action live here https://t.co/ZlFZisH3PT pic.twitter.com/Nd6jmZ58Da — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

In the women’s 100m butterfly heats, Alana Burns-Atkin also failed to advance, finishing eighth at 1:01.34.

Alana Burns-Atkin was relatively pleased with her performance in the 100m butterfly heats, revealing that she had been feeling sick heading into her first senior championship race. pic.twitter.com/EsF8bL1waq — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

In the men’s 50m backstroke, John Shortt won his heat in a time of 25.11, but still fell short of the qualification time.