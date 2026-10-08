Ulster and Munster welcome back internationals for Belfast interpro

ULSTER AND MUNSTER both welcome back key Ireland internationals for Saturday’s URC interpro derby meeting at Affidea Stadium [KO 5.30, Premier Sports].

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made seven changes to his side, with three Ireland internationals back in the mix as Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey join the starting team, and Tom O’Toole is named on the bench.

Munster boss Clayton McMillan welcomes back captain Tadhg Beirne as he makes nine changes from the win against the Bulls.

It's Interpro time! 🔥 Your Ulster team to take on @Munsterrugby this weekend. 🎟️ https://t.co/mu6PQjTJYM 📺 @PremSportsTV https://t.co/G09d81Rfst — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 8, 2026

Ulster have named an unchanged front row from the round two draw in Glasgow, as Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart and Keynan Knox all continue.

Ben Donnell joins Eli Snyman in a new-look second row, while a new back row sees Cormac Izuchukwu at blindside, Timoney at openside and Juarno Augustus at number eight.

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In the half-backs, there’s a first start of the season for Nathan Doak while Jack Murphy continues in the 10 shirt.

McCloskey joins Jamie Benson – who moves to 13 – in the Ulster midfield. Jacob Stockdale – a late withdrawal last weekend – starts on the left wing, with Baloucoune on the right and Ethan McIlroy at fullback.

Stuart McCloskey starts for Ulster. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A 5:3 bench sees Henry Walker, Tom O’Toole, Tom McAllister, James McNabney and David McCann named as the forward replacements, while Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins are the backline options.

A much-changed Munster side sees Beirne come into the starting team alongside Ben O’Connor, Alex Nankivell, JJ Hanrahan, Jeremy Loughman, Kieran Brookes, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes.

O’Connor, Shane Daly and Seán O’Brien start in the back three with Dan Kelly and Nankivell in midfield.

Craig Casey continues at scrum-half and Hanrahan replaces Charlie O’Shea at out-half.

Your Munster team to take on Ulster in Belfast this Saturday evening ⚔️ Tadhg Beirne captains the side for our Round 3 #URC clash at Affidea Stadium (KO 5.30pm). Full team news 👉 https://t.co/p2Si5K3COv #SUAF 🔴 https://t.co/HJONRc7YFC — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 8, 2026

Loughman and Brookes come into the front row alongside hooker Marnus van der Merwe, while Evan O’Connell partners Beirne in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, Kendellen and Coombes form an all-new back row.

A 6:2 Munster bench includes Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett as the forward cover, with scrum-half Ben O’Donovan and out-half Charlie O’Shea the two backline replacements.

Ulster:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Jamie Benson

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart (capt)

3. Keynan Knox

4. Ben Donnell

5. Eli Snyman

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker

17. Tom O’Toole

18. Tom McAllister

19. James McNabney

20. David McCann

21. Matthew Devine

22. Jake Flannery

23. Chay Mullins

Munster:

15: Ben O’Connor

14. Shane Daly

13. Alex Nankivell

12. Dan Kelly

11. Seán O’Brien

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Marnus van der Merwe

3. Kieran Brookes

4. Evan O’Connell

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: