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Munster captain Tadhg Beirne. Ben Brady/INPHO
Derby

Ulster and Munster welcome back internationals for Belfast interpro

The provinces go head-to-head on Saturday.
2.41pm, 8 Oct 2026
5

ULSTER AND MUNSTER both welcome back key Ireland internationals for Saturday’s URC interpro derby meeting at Affidea Stadium [KO 5.30, Premier Sports].

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made seven changes to his side, with three Ireland internationals back in the mix as Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey join the starting team, and Tom O’Toole is named on the bench.

Munster boss Clayton McMillan welcomes back captain Tadhg Beirne as he makes nine changes from the win against the Bulls. 

Ulster have named an unchanged front row from the round two draw in Glasgow, as Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart and Keynan Knox all continue.

Ben Donnell joins Eli Snyman in a new-look second row, while a new back row sees Cormac Izuchukwu at blindside, Timoney at openside and Juarno Augustus at number eight.

In the half-backs, there’s a first start of the season for Nathan Doak while Jack Murphy continues in the 10 shirt.

McCloskey joins Jamie Benson – who moves to 13 – in the Ulster midfield. Jacob Stockdale – a late withdrawal last weekend – starts on the left wing, with Baloucoune on the right and Ethan McIlroy at fullback.

stuart-mccloskey-ahead-of-the-match Stuart McCloskey starts for Ulster. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A 5:3 bench sees Henry Walker, Tom O’Toole, Tom McAllister, James McNabney and David McCann named as the forward replacements, while Matthew Devine, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins are the backline options.

A much-changed Munster side sees Beirne come into the starting team alongside Ben O’Connor, Alex Nankivell, JJ Hanrahan, Jeremy Loughman, Kieran Brookes, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes.

O’Connor, Shane Daly and Seán O’Brien start in the back three with Dan Kelly and Nankivell in midfield.

Craig Casey continues at scrum-half and Hanrahan replaces Charlie O’Shea at out-half.

Loughman and Brookes come into the front row alongside hooker Marnus van der Merwe, while Evan O’Connell partners Beirne in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, Kendellen and Coombes form an all-new back row.

A 6:2 Munster bench includes Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett as the forward cover, with scrum-half Ben O’Donovan and out-half Charlie O’Shea the two backline replacements.

Ulster:

  • 15. Ethan McIlroy
  • 14. Robert Baloucoune
  • 13. Jamie Benson
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Jack Murphy
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 2. Tom Stewart (capt)
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Ben Donnell
  • 5. Eli Snyman
  • 6. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 7. Nick Timoney 
  • 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

  • 16. Henry Walker
  • 17. Tom O’Toole
  • 18. Tom McAllister
  • 19. James McNabney
  • 20. David McCann
  • 21. Matthew Devine
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Chay Mullins

Munster:

  • 15: Ben O’Connor
  • 14. Shane Daly
  • 13. Alex Nankivell
  • 12. Dan Kelly
  • 11. Seán O’Brien
  • 10. JJ Hanrahan
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Marnus van der Merwe
  • 3. Kieran Brookes
  • 4. Evan O’Connell
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. Alex Kendellen
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Jack Aungier
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Brian Gleeson
  • 21. Ben O’Donovan
  • 22. Charlie O’Shea
  • 23. John Hodnett
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