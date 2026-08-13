Ireland WNT World Cup play-off against Kazakhstan confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH has been confirmed as the venue for the second leg of the World Cup round one qualifying play-off between the Republic of Ireland WNT and Kazakhstan.

Carla Ward’s side kept their automatic World Cup qualification hopes alive in June after a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands at the home of Cork GAA.

The first leg of the clash with Kazakhstan will be in Astana Arena on Friday, 9 October.

Ireland will then return to the Leeside venue for the second half of that showdown on Tuesday, 13 October where the winners will advance to a play-off final against either Belgium or Poland, for a place in next year’s World Cup.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be heading back to Cork,” Carla Ward said after the announcement. “The Netherlands game was incredibly special, particularly because the Cork crowd showed such passion. The supporters turned up in their droves to get behind the team and truly made a difference.

“We will need the supporters again as this game is crucial. We cannot take Kazakhstan for granted, especially with the significant travel involved between the two legs. We will need everyone in the stands to get behind the team once more to help us get over the line.”

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has become a fortress for the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in recent times. Along with that famous win over the Dutch, Ireland have also enjoyed wins over France and Slovenia at the Cork ground.

Tickets for the home leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will go on pre-sale on 26 August followed by public sale on 28 August at 10am. Prices will start from €30 for adults and €15 for children.

****