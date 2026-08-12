More Stories
Thumbs up: Mark English. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Mark English storms into 800m final with championship record at Europeans

Earlier, Sophie Becker and Lauren Roy progressed to their respective semi-finals in Birmingham.
11.43am, 12 Aug 2026
26

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH set a new championship record as he stormed into the Men’s 800m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

English powered home in 1:43.49, breaking the championship record set in 1978.

It was a statement of intent from the Donegal man, who progresses to Thursday night’s final as the fastest qualifier after winning both his heat and semi-final.

And it completed a perfect morning for Team Ireland at Alexander Stadium, after Sophie Becker (400m) and Lauren Roy (200m) advanced to their respective semi-finals.

English was third at the bell, going through in 51.36, and he timed his run to perfection, powering through the gap as the space opened on the home stretch and finishing in style.

“It felt really good. I just tried to control it as much as I could, and I had a lot left in that last 100m so thankfully it all worked out nicely,” English told RTÉ’s David Gillick.

“I think the key is not panicking. I think a lot of the guys ran 1:43 so it’s really good competition. I know going into tomorrow, they’ll all be gunning for their best race – so will I. It will be an exciting race, and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s about showing the work I’ve put in. I’ve worked hard, it’d be a shame not to be able to show it. I think that’s what you’ll see tomorrow as well.”

On the new championship record – English bettered the 1:43.84 set by East Germany’s Olaf Beyer 48 years ago – he continued:

“I actually saw the championship record before starting the race and I thought that will probably go at some point at these championships. It was nice to get it, but as I said earlier, it’s a new race again tomorrow and everyone starts from zero.”

“Hopefully I can put on a show again,” English concluded his interview. Thursday night’s final is scheduled for 9.28pm.

Earlier, Becker clocked a season’s best time of 52.28 seconds to finish third in her 400m heat. With the 13 fastest times qualifying for Thursday afternoon’s semi-finals, the Wexford woman squeezed through in 13th.

“I’m really, really happy with that,” Becker told RTÉ “Honestly I wasn’t feeling the best in my warm-up. I think I’ve spoken before that this season hasn’t gone to plan so to pull that out of the bag when it counted, I’m really happy.

“I just wanted to stay in it for a long as I could. I was very surprised to see a season’s best and a place in the semi.”

On the Irish support, the 29-year-old added: “You’d swear I was Olympic champion with the cheer I got! I always say it, the Irish are the best. They got me going. You have no idea the difference it makes.”

Roy followed suit in the 200m. She finished fourth in her heat in 23.20 seconds, and with the 12 fastest qualifying, she placed sixth overall.

Roy will now join Rhasidat Adeleke in Wednesday evening’s semi-finals which get underway at 8.20pm.

“I’m so happy, I really tried so hard,” said Roy, who missed out on 100m heat progression by an agonising 0.01 seconds on Monday.

“The only thing I would fix from that race was maybe my transition coming from the bend to the straight. It’s obviously going to be a bit difficult running on your own in Lane 9, you’re kind of running your own race.

“I think I executed really well. 23.20 is a European PR – and into a slight headwind, so I’m happy enough with that. Hopefully later, I’ll be able to dip into the 22s again, we’ll see.”

Nicola Tuthill is the other Irish athlete in action on Wednesday evening as she contests the Women’s Hammer final from 7.45pm.

Author
View 26 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
26 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie