Mark English storms into 800m final with championship record at Europeans

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH set a new championship record as he stormed into the Men’s 800m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
English powered home in 1:43.49, breaking the championship record set in 1978.
It was a statement of intent from the Donegal man, who progresses to Thursday night’s final as the fastest qualifier after winning both his heat and semi-final.
Mark English turns on the style as he cruises to victory in the 800m semi-final, setting a new championship record of 1:43.49. It's a performance that further raises his expectations ahead of the final. pic.twitter.com/023LPNu9vM
And it completed a perfect morning for Team Ireland at Alexander Stadium, after Sophie Becker (400m) and Lauren Roy (200m) advanced to their respective semi-finals.
English was third at the bell, going through in 51.36, and he timed his run to perfection, powering through the gap as the space opened on the home stretch and finishing in style.
“It felt really good. I just tried to control it as much as I could, and I had a lot left in that last 100m so thankfully it all worked out nicely,” English told RTÉ’s David Gillick.
“I think the key is not panicking. I think a lot of the guys ran 1:43 so it’s really good competition. I know going into tomorrow, they’ll all be gunning for their best race – so will I. It will be an exciting race, and I’m looking forward to it.
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“It’s about showing the work I’ve put in. I’ve worked hard, it’d be a shame not to be able to show it. I think that’s what you’ll see tomorrow as well.”
"I had a lot left in that last 200m, so thankfully it all worked out nicely." Mark English cruised into the 800m final at the European championships and will be the favourite going into Thursday's medal race. pic.twitter.com/5AgPcQ978t
On the new championship record – English bettered the 1:43.84 set by East Germany’s Olaf Beyer 48 years ago – he continued:
“I actually saw the championship record before starting the race and I thought that will probably go at some point at these championships. It was nice to get it, but as I said earlier, it’s a new race again tomorrow and everyone starts from zero.”
“Hopefully I can put on a show again,” English concluded his interview. Thursday night’s final is scheduled for 9.28pm.
Earlier, Becker clocked a season’s best time of 52.28 seconds to finish third in her 400m heat. With the 13 fastest times qualifying for Thursday afternoon’s semi-finals, the Wexford woman squeezed through in 13th.
Sophie Becker holds on to take third place in her 400m heat as she finishes with a season's best time of 52.28, giving her every chance of progressing to the semi-final. pic.twitter.com/W7aW5J8Nba
“I’m really, really happy with that,” Becker told RTÉ “Honestly I wasn’t feeling the best in my warm-up. I think I’ve spoken before that this season hasn’t gone to plan so to pull that out of the bag when it counted, I’m really happy.
“I just wanted to stay in it for a long as I could. I was very surprised to see a season’s best and a place in the semi.”
On the Irish support, the 29-year-old added: “You’d swear I was Olympic champion with the cheer I got! I always say it, the Irish are the best. They got me going. You have no idea the difference it makes.”
Lauren Roy finishes fourth in her 200m heat in a time of 23.20. She'll have to have to wait and see if that time is good enough to progress to the semi-finals.
Roy followed suit in the 200m. She finished fourth in her heat in 23.20 seconds, and with the 12 fastest qualifying, she placed sixth overall.
Roy will now join Rhasidat Adeleke in Wednesday evening’s semi-finals which get underway at 8.20pm.
“I’m so happy, I really tried so hard,” said Roy, who missed out on 100m heat progression by an agonising 0.01 seconds on Monday.
“The only thing I would fix from that race was maybe my transition coming from the bend to the straight. It’s obviously going to be a bit difficult running on your own in Lane 9, you’re kind of running your own race.
“I think I executed really well. 23.20 is a European PR – and into a slight headwind, so I’m happy enough with that. Hopefully later, I’ll be able to dip into the 22s again, we’ll see.”
Nicola Tuthill is the other Irish athlete in action on Wednesday evening as she contests the Women’s Hammer final from 7.45pm.
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Mark English storms into 800m final with championship record at Europeans
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH set a new championship record as he stormed into the Men’s 800m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
English powered home in 1:43.49, breaking the championship record set in 1978.
It was a statement of intent from the Donegal man, who progresses to Thursday night’s final as the fastest qualifier after winning both his heat and semi-final.
And it completed a perfect morning for Team Ireland at Alexander Stadium, after Sophie Becker (400m) and Lauren Roy (200m) advanced to their respective semi-finals.
English was third at the bell, going through in 51.36, and he timed his run to perfection, powering through the gap as the space opened on the home stretch and finishing in style.
“It felt really good. I just tried to control it as much as I could, and I had a lot left in that last 100m so thankfully it all worked out nicely,” English told RTÉ’s David Gillick.
“I think the key is not panicking. I think a lot of the guys ran 1:43 so it’s really good competition. I know going into tomorrow, they’ll all be gunning for their best race – so will I. It will be an exciting race, and I’m looking forward to it.
“It’s about showing the work I’ve put in. I’ve worked hard, it’d be a shame not to be able to show it. I think that’s what you’ll see tomorrow as well.”
On the new championship record – English bettered the 1:43.84 set by East Germany’s Olaf Beyer 48 years ago – he continued:
“I actually saw the championship record before starting the race and I thought that will probably go at some point at these championships. It was nice to get it, but as I said earlier, it’s a new race again tomorrow and everyone starts from zero.”
“Hopefully I can put on a show again,” English concluded his interview. Thursday night’s final is scheduled for 9.28pm.
Earlier, Becker clocked a season’s best time of 52.28 seconds to finish third in her 400m heat. With the 13 fastest times qualifying for Thursday afternoon’s semi-finals, the Wexford woman squeezed through in 13th.
“I’m really, really happy with that,” Becker told RTÉ “Honestly I wasn’t feeling the best in my warm-up. I think I’ve spoken before that this season hasn’t gone to plan so to pull that out of the bag when it counted, I’m really happy.
“I just wanted to stay in it for a long as I could. I was very surprised to see a season’s best and a place in the semi.”
On the Irish support, the 29-year-old added: “You’d swear I was Olympic champion with the cheer I got! I always say it, the Irish are the best. They got me going. You have no idea the difference it makes.”
Roy followed suit in the 200m. She finished fourth in her heat in 23.20 seconds, and with the 12 fastest qualifying, she placed sixth overall.
Roy will now join Rhasidat Adeleke in Wednesday evening’s semi-finals which get underway at 8.20pm.
“I’m so happy, I really tried so hard,” said Roy, who missed out on 100m heat progression by an agonising 0.01 seconds on Monday.
“The only thing I would fix from that race was maybe my transition coming from the bend to the straight. It’s obviously going to be a bit difficult running on your own in Lane 9, you’re kind of running your own race.
“I think I executed really well. 23.20 is a European PR – and into a slight headwind, so I’m happy enough with that. Hopefully later, I’ll be able to dip into the 22s again, we’ll see.”
Nicola Tuthill is the other Irish athlete in action on Wednesday evening as she contests the Women’s Hammer final from 7.45pm.
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