All-Ireland SHC: What's the state of play for Liam MacCarthy management teams?

IT WAS THIS month last year that John Kiely embarked upon his 63 one-on-one conversations with every member of his panel and backroom team, clocking two to three hours per chat.

Such is the scope and detail of inter-county preparations, the Liam MacCarthy counties have most of their business concluded for getting management teams in place for next season.

In the background, they are on the road attending club championship matches and getting the structures in place for next January’s return to competitive action.

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Kilkenny

Just a second managerial change this century for Kilkenny as record All-Ireland-winner Henry Shefflin takes the top job from Derek Lyng.

With the Noresiders eliminated in the Leinster round-robin, Lyng stepped down after four years at the helm.

Shefflin, who spent three years over Galway before returning for another spin with his native Ballyhale Shamrocks and then the Kilkenny U20s, swung the decision over an “exceptionally high” field of candidates.

Kilkenny GAA is pleased to announce that newly appointed Senior Hurling Manager Henry Shefflin has finalised his management team for the coming season.



The proposed management team will be brought before delegates for ratification at the August meeting of Kilkenny County Board. pic.twitter.com/lCE6B7CMFb — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 26, 2026

David Herity comes on board as head coach, having previously managed the Dublin camogie team and Kildare hurlers before helping coach Tipperary to the 2025 All-Ireland title.

PJ Delaney (Fenians) and David Mulcahy (James Stephens) are also involved in the management team, while Darragh Mulcahy acts as head of strength and conditioning.

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Waterford

After a somewhat surprising end to Peter Queally’s tenure, Stephen Molumphy steps up to the Déise hotseat.

The sixth different manager in the past decade, the Ballyduff Upper native cut his teeth during a three-year Kerry term, while also serving a year each under Davy Fitzgerald at Wexford and Liam Cahill back home.

Waterford GAA is pleased to confirm the remainder of the Senior Hurling Management Team for the 2027 season.

We wish Stephen, his selectors and backroom team every success as preparations get underway for the year ahead⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/1xfF4usfZ8 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 2, 2026

County legend Ken McGrath is back for a second spell involved, after a term with the Waterford U20s. Shane Briggs, who spent last season with Carlow, comes on board, while Kilkenny native Nigel Skehan is retained from Queally’s backroom team.

Mickey Comerford, who has been involved with the Kilkenny hurlers and Roscommon footballers, will be the lead strength and conditioning coach.

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Wexford

Derek McGrath crosses over from Waterford for his return to inter-county management.

McGrath stepped down from the Déise after the 2018 campaign, but has been involved at a high level of club hurling in recent years, leading Doon to the Limerick SHC title in 2024. He previously managed Wexford club Faythe Harriers.

Derek McGrath. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

He succeeds Keith Rossiter, who concluded his three-year stint after finishing fifth in the Leinster round-robin.

McGrath’s backroom team hasn’t been confirmed, but former Westmeath manager Joe Fortune, 2019 All-Star Diarmuid O’Keeffe, and Naomh Éanna boss James Quirke have been linked with roles.

A Wexford GAA update stated: “It is expected that the proposed backroom team of new senior hurling manager Derek McGrath will also be put forward for ratification at the meeting of 26 August.”

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Tipperary

Liam Cahill’s term as Tipperary senior hurling manager has been extended until the end of 2029.

The 2025 All-Ireland winning manager was already signed up for next season, having agreed a two-year deal last October, but this renewal lengthens his tenure to a seventh season since his July 2022 appointment.

Michael Bevans will continue to lead the coaching. They are down one of last year’s backroom team with David Herity joining Henry Shefflin’s Kilkenny ticket. Aidan Stakelum, who coached Laois to the Joe McDonagh Cup title, is expected to take his place.

"We have a 3-year term now to deliver the ultimate again" 🏆👊



Liam Cahill spoke with us about plans ahead after being ratified until 2029 as the @TipperaryGAA senior hurling manager.#ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/z5hY53ewCm — Clubber (@clubber) July 25, 2026

“The background team hasn’t been fully pinned down as yet,” said Cahill, “but Aidan’s name has been mentioned, and obviously it is something that appeals to him.

“I’m really conscious as well that he’s involved with Holycross and we want him to let him go about his business with Holycross over the next couple of weeks and months, but yeah, the possibility is there of Aidan Stakelum joining our setup, which is really exciting.”

Cahill’s reappointment will come with a renewed emphasis on young talent in building a panel for 2027 and beyond.

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Kildare

After missing out in his application to become Kilkenny manager, Kildare were happy to snap up Brian Dowling to remain as manager for 2027.

After successive Christy Ring and Joe McDonagh Cup promotions, the Lilywhites were competitive in the Leinster Championship but ultimately succumbed to relegation.

“It’s been a mad few weeks,” Dowling reflected. “I was very up front, and I said if the Kilkenny job came, I was going for it, and if it didn’t, I would 100% be back with Kildare.

“That’s the way it turned out. I didn’t want to go anywhere else, it was just my own county.”

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Laois

The Liam MacCarthy Cup newcomers are led by Tommy Fitzgerald into his third season.

With coach Aidan Stakelum having departed the Joe McDonagh Cup winners, Barry Hennessy has been signed up as their new coach for 2027. The former Limerick goalkeeper trained Meath last year.

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Offaly

Local reports indicate that Johnny Kelly is expected to be reappointed as Offaly hurling manager for a fifth year.

Offaly manager Johnny Kelly. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

A progressive year saw Leinster qualification secured before a heavy All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Cork.

“It’s done now, it’s under the belt, and we’ll go away and try and make sure that that never happens again,” he said.

“You move on, you get over it quickly, and put a plan in place for next year.”

When asked if those references to next year meant that Kelly intended to continue as manager, the Portumna native replied: “I genuinely haven’t even thought what’s the way to go forward yet, so we’ll wait and see.”

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Limerick

As the last man standing on All-Ireland Sunday, Kiely has earned some time to decompress before making a definitive decision on his future.

Limerick manager John Kiely and Galway's Micheál Donoghue shake hands after the All-Ireland SHC final. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

“I have no thought given high up or low down to anything beyond what’s going to happen in the next few days. Beyond that, I have no plan,” he said post-match.

“Every year we stop, break, and revisit at some point, when we feel it’s appropriate to sit down and say, right, what next? I’ve no doubt in the coming weeks, we will sit, reflect, and make decisions around what’s going to happen after that.”

He has clarified that the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will have no bearing on him continuing in charge, describing himself as a “very small cog”.

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Galway

Micheál Donoghue’s four-year project took a major step forward to achieve Leinster silverware and an unexpected All-Ireland final appearance in year two.

In an early nod to his 2027 plans, the Clarinbridge clubman spoke post-match about integrating further youngsters into an already revitalised team.

“There’s definitely three or four more lads. The under-20s had a positive year, so we’ll review that over the coming months, but there’s a good cohort of young players there that are mad to get going.

“We’ve seen this year the impact some of them have made, and I think there’s lads of equal quality still to get the opportunity.

“It’s a tough one to take. We’ll just soak it up and have to go again.”

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Clare

Brian Lohan’s 2025 renewal on a three-year term seemed a statement of intent for the Banner legend to incorporate the coming generation of Clare talent.

Shane O’Donnell’s departure creates an immediate vacancy, but the team that won All-Ireland minor and U20 titles in the past three seasons is waiting in the wings.

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Cork

Ben O’Connor will be weathering the Cork fallout, but stated how quickly his focus would shift to 2027.

Cork manager Ben O'Connor. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“I’m a glass half full kind of fella. That’s done and dusted. We’ll be sick for the next few days, next couple of weeks, maybe even until Christmas. Once the boys get back going again, that’s all forgotten about and we’re just driving on.”

Like the other All-Ireland semi-finalists, no news has emerged of any backroom changes.

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Dublin

Niall Ó Ceallacháin is set for the third instalment of his three-year term next season.

Following the quarter-final disappointment against Clare, he left any consideration of wider progress for a later juncture, saying: “Those wider reflections we’ll do at a different time.”

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