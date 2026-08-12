Gold for Ellen Walshe as McSharry wins silver medal at European Aquatics Championships

ELLEN WALSHE BROKE the Irish record as she claimed an incredible gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley final at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.
Her performance came shortly after Mona McSharry won a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on a fantastic night for Irish swimming.
Walshe was in fifth place after the opening butterfly leg of the race. She maintained that position as she transitioned into the backstroke, and gradually moved up to third as she switched to the breaststroke.
The Templeogue star was in second and eventually took the lead after turning into the final stretch. The Irish crowd then came to life as she touched the wall for victory in 4:34.42.
“I don’t think it’s fully hit,” she said to RTÉ Sport as she tried to process her achievement.
“I just fought so hard at the end. I was delighted to see my hand on the wall first, but I couldn’t even turn around, I was just so dead. I tried to stick with what I knew.
“Eventually, I hope I can go out a bit faster and build a little bit more but on the backstroke, my legs were really hurting and on the breaststroke, I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best. And in the Freestyle, it’s anyone’s game.
“I think it’s my first long course senior medal. That’s huge to get the gold and I’m looking forward to standing on the podium tonight.”
Daniel Wiffen was cruelly denied a medal in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle. The Olympic champion fought all the way to the wall but couldn’t force his way onto the podium as he swam a season’s best time of 7:43.30 to take fourth.
Germany’s Johannes Liebmann clocked a new European record of 7:37.59 to win the gold medal.
Wiffen has endured a turbulent 12 months which included a bout of appendicitis while also making the decision to return to Ireland to strengthen his bid to defend his Olympic gold medal at LA in 2028.
He told RTÉ Sport that he was happy with his result after overcoming those disruptions.
“I was able to get faster again which is really good for me. The season’s obviously not been the best, but another season’s best from the heats. I came in thinking I wouldn’t get to the final of the 800m. It’s always been the 1500m that’s been the focus. To come fourth and come five seconds faster than the Commonwealth Games – I’m over the moon to be honest.”
Elsewhere, Jack Kelly set a new Irish record of 2:09.23 to reach tomorrow’s final of the men’s 200m breaststroke after finishing fourth in the semi-final. Eoin Corby was also in action in that event for Ireland but did not advance to the final following his sixth-place finish in a time of 2:10.27.
“That was a great swim,” Kelly told RTÉ Sport. “It was a PB and I’m really excited for tomorrow. Those guys really pushed me. I don’t think I would have been that time without the speed that we saw.”
There was also good news for Danielle Hill this evening as she booked her place in the final of the women’s 50m backstroke. The defending European champion progressed after clocking 27.85 to finish the second semi-final in fifth place, and eighth overall.
“I feel pretty emotional,” she said after the race. “I don’t know why. It just means so much.
“There’s so many people that I owe this to. I know there’s probably a little bit more in there but to make that back in such a world class [group of finalists]. And a world record is really great to be part of. These are not tears of sadness, they’re of joy and relief. A massive thanks to everybody back home.”
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Gold for Ellen Walshe as McSharry wins silver medal at European Aquatics Championships
LAST UPDATE | 7 hrs ago
ELLEN WALSHE BROKE the Irish record as she claimed an incredible gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley final at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.
Her performance came shortly after Mona McSharry won a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on a fantastic night for Irish swimming.
Walshe was in fifth place after the opening butterfly leg of the race. She maintained that position as she transitioned into the backstroke, and gradually moved up to third as she switched to the breaststroke.
The Templeogue star was in second and eventually took the lead after turning into the final stretch. The Irish crowd then came to life as she touched the wall for victory in 4:34.42.
“I don’t think it’s fully hit,” she said to RTÉ Sport as she tried to process her achievement.
“I just fought so hard at the end. I was delighted to see my hand on the wall first, but I couldn’t even turn around, I was just so dead. I tried to stick with what I knew.
“Eventually, I hope I can go out a bit faster and build a little bit more but on the backstroke, my legs were really hurting and on the breaststroke, I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best. And in the Freestyle, it’s anyone’s game.
“I think it’s my first long course senior medal. That’s huge to get the gold and I’m looking forward to standing on the podium tonight.”
The silver medal went to Great Britain’s Amalie Smith while Poland’s Justina Anna Kozan completed the podium to clinch bronze.
Earlier, McSharry clocked a brilliant time of 1:05.41 as she secured a place on the podium from Lane 5.
Angharad Evans of Great Britain won gold as she set a new championship record time of 1:04.87.
This was Ireland’s first medal at the championships, as McSharry earned another major international medal in the French capital.
“It’s amazing, I honestly don’t know if it’s really hit me yet,” a delighted McSharry told RTÉ Sport after the final.
“I think it was just like touching the wall and it just feels like I did another really good race. But I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that I’m going to go on the podium.”
Daniel Wiffen was cruelly denied a medal in the final of the men’s 800m freestyle. The Olympic champion fought all the way to the wall but couldn’t force his way onto the podium as he swam a season’s best time of 7:43.30 to take fourth.
Germany’s Johannes Liebmann clocked a new European record of 7:37.59 to win the gold medal.
Wiffen has endured a turbulent 12 months which included a bout of appendicitis while also making the decision to return to Ireland to strengthen his bid to defend his Olympic gold medal at LA in 2028.
He told RTÉ Sport that he was happy with his result after overcoming those disruptions.
“I was able to get faster again which is really good for me. The season’s obviously not been the best, but another season’s best from the heats. I came in thinking I wouldn’t get to the final of the 800m. It’s always been the 1500m that’s been the focus. To come fourth and come five seconds faster than the Commonwealth Games – I’m over the moon to be honest.”
Elsewhere, Jack Kelly set a new Irish record of 2:09.23 to reach tomorrow’s final of the men’s 200m breaststroke after finishing fourth in the semi-final. Eoin Corby was also in action in that event for Ireland but did not advance to the final following his sixth-place finish in a time of 2:10.27.
“That was a great swim,” Kelly told RTÉ Sport. “It was a PB and I’m really excited for tomorrow. Those guys really pushed me. I don’t think I would have been that time without the speed that we saw.”
There was also good news for Danielle Hill this evening as she booked her place in the final of the women’s 50m backstroke. The defending European champion progressed after clocking 27.85 to finish the second semi-final in fifth place, and eighth overall.
“I feel pretty emotional,” she said after the race. “I don’t know why. It just means so much.
“There’s so many people that I owe this to. I know there’s probably a little bit more in there but to make that back in such a world class [group of finalists]. And a world record is really great to be part of. These are not tears of sadness, they’re of joy and relief. A massive thanks to everybody back home.”
Meanwhile, John Shortt finished in seventh place in the final of the men’s 200m backstroke.
Swimming in Lane 2, the European senior short-course champion and junior world champion touched the wall in 1:55.86 after a brave performance.
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Daniel wiffen danielle hill ellen walshe European Aquatics Championships in the water Irish Swimming John Shortt Mona McSharry Swimming