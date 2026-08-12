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Gaelic Football

Kerry midfielder Sean O'Brien suffers ACL injury blow

O’Brien suffered the setback in the opening half of an intermediate football championship match.
4.14pm, 12 Aug 2026

KERRY MIDFIELDER SEAN O’Brien is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines having suffered a cruciate injury in action for his club Beaufort last weekend.

Beaufort were in action in the Kerry intermediate football championship against Glenflesk when O’Brien suffered the setback before half-time, he was taken from the pitch and appeared to be in severe discomfort.

A visit to Santry earlier this week for a scan confirmed the extent of the injury, as he has done his cruciate and also sustained some cartilage damage.

O’Brien formed a crucial midfield partnership with Mark O’Shea during Kerry’s 2025 All-Ireland winning season and that continued throughout this summer, which concluded when Kerry lost last month’s All-Ireland final to Mayo.

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