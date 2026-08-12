Kerry midfielder Sean O'Brien suffers ACL injury blow

KERRY MIDFIELDER SEAN O’Brien is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines having suffered a cruciate injury in action for his club Beaufort last weekend.

Beaufort were in action in the Kerry intermediate football championship against Glenflesk when O’Brien suffered the setback before half-time, he was taken from the pitch and appeared to be in severe discomfort.

A visit to Santry earlier this week for a scan confirmed the extent of the injury, as he has done his cruciate and also sustained some cartilage damage.

O’Brien formed a crucial midfield partnership with Mark O’Shea during Kerry’s 2025 All-Ireland winning season and that continued throughout this summer, which concluded when Kerry lost last month’s All-Ireland final to Mayo.