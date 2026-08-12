KERRY MIDFIELDER SEAN O’Brien is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines having suffered a cruciate injury in action for his club Beaufort last weekend.
Beaufort were in action in the Kerry intermediate football championship against Glenflesk when O’Brien suffered the setback before half-time, he was taken from the pitch and appeared to be in severe discomfort.
A visit to Santry earlier this week for a scan confirmed the extent of the injury, as he has done his cruciate and also sustained some cartilage damage.
O’Brien formed a crucial midfield partnership with Mark O’Shea during Kerry’s 2025 All-Ireland winning season and that continued throughout this summer, which concluded when Kerry lost last month’s All-Ireland final to Mayo.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry midfielder Sean O'Brien suffers ACL injury blow
KERRY MIDFIELDER SEAN O’Brien is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines having suffered a cruciate injury in action for his club Beaufort last weekend.
Beaufort were in action in the Kerry intermediate football championship against Glenflesk when O’Brien suffered the setback before half-time, he was taken from the pitch and appeared to be in severe discomfort.
A visit to Santry earlier this week for a scan confirmed the extent of the injury, as he has done his cruciate and also sustained some cartilage damage.
O’Brien formed a crucial midfield partnership with Mark O’Shea during Kerry’s 2025 All-Ireland winning season and that continued throughout this summer, which concluded when Kerry lost last month’s All-Ireland final to Mayo.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
acl injury Beaufort GAA Gaelic Football Kerry football Kerry GAA Sean O'Brien