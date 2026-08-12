Paddy Madden returns to Bohemians after 16 years in English football

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED striker Paddy Madden until the end of the season, subject to international clearance, 16 years after making his last appearance for the club.

The 36-year-old made his first-team debut for Bohs aged 18 against Cobh Ramblers in November 2008, and scored 20 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions during his first spell with the club, winning a league title in 2009 and the Setanta Cup in 2010.

After leaving Bohs for Carlisle United in January 2011, Madden racked up over 650 first-team appearances in English football, scoring over 200 goals during spells with Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United, Fleetwood Town and Stockport County.

❤️🖤"I always said I'd love to come back and play in Ireland and I've great memories here! It's nice to be back at the club."



We caught up with Paddy Madden at Dalymount Park. pic.twitter.com/q9AshAGKvL — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) August 11, 2026

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Most recently he was with Chesterfield and spent last season on loan with Accrington Stanley. An Ireland U21 international during his first spell with Bohs, he won a senior cap against Wales in 2013.

Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said: “Paddy is a player of real quality and experience, and we are delighted to get him in.

“The conversations I’ve had with him, I’ve been really impressed. He’s coming home with the mindset that he still has something to prove, so we are really looking forward to getting him started.

“He obviously made his mark here before and has a fantastic career in England, scoring goals wherever he’s been at really good levels. He has captained clubs he’s been at too, and that kind of experience, leadership and know-how in the dressing room could be really important for us between now and the end of the season.

“Like any player coming in mid-season from leagues that are out of season, we’ll need to get him up to speed but first and foremost he’s a natural goalscorer, he wants to get going and he is hungry to make an impact.”

Madden said: “I am delighted to be back where it all began for me in professional football. Some of my best memories in football came here, winning the league and Setanta Cup.

“I learnt off some of the best here when I was young and raw – the likes of Glen Crowe, Jason Byrne and Neale Fenn were the strikers here when I was coming through, and I had Pat Fenlon as manager. I learnt so much from all of them. They got me prepared for men’s football and I’ve always been very thankful for that.

“I’m at the stage of my career now where I feel I still have a lot to offer the first team and hopefully the bit of experience I have will help the team on and off the pitch as well. I’ve watched a lot of the games this season and there’s clearly a great group of players here now and I’m really looking forward to getting to know them quickly.

“I’m just delighted to be back on board here. Walking around Dalymount today brought back great memories, so I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play here again. It’s an emotional year for the fans of the club, and I want to play my part by scoring goals here and giving Dalymount Park the send-off it deserves.”