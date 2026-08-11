Lisandro Martinez joins Man United's Irish camp, Mason Mount to miss Croke Park friendly

MASON MOUNT WILL sit out Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Leeds at Croke Park after missing training on Monday and Tuesday.

Mount was replaced less than 20 minutes in to Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Paris St Germain in Gothenburg, Sweden, with Michael Carrick saying after the match that Mount took a kick.

Mount’s absence is a precautionary measure with United being careful with a player who has been limited to just 54 league appearances in three injury-hit campaigns since he joined from Chelsea.

Lisandro Martinez joined up with United’s Irish training camp late on Monday night, the last of the players afforded an extended break following the World Cup to arrive.

On Sunday, England internationals Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo were among nine players to return amid continuing speculation over the former’s future.

After Wednesday’s match in Dublin, United will head to Wroclaw, Poland, for their final pre-season assignment against AC Milan and former boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement

That comes after fixtures that were played in Finland, Norway, and Sweden over the past month. Unlike several clubs embarking on pre-season tours, United returned to Carrington after each match to continue preparations for the season at their home base.

This week they have trained at Carton House in Maynooth, the same venue where they had a mid-season training camp in April.

Carrick’s assistant Steve Holland said that gave United an advantage amid the disruption of a World Cup summer when players have reported back at different times.

United 🆚 Leeds evokes early memories for Steve Holland 💭



Hear from our assistant head coach ahead of tomorrow's game 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2026

“We’ve been in control of the facilities, the pitch, the recovery,” Holland said on the club website.

“Then being able to just travel in and out to play high-level games, returning to Carrington again for the following week, has given us the best possible chance, I would say, of being ready for the start, given that it’s a tournament year.

“I’m really happy with the programme that we’ve had, and how it’s gone to this point.”

United’s Premier League campaign starts at Hull on 22 August, with Carrick – who took over in January after Amorim’s exit – looking to continue the momentum built last season when he guided them to a third-placed finish and a return to Champions League football.

Having initially been appointed to the end of the season, Carrick signed a contract until 2028 in May and the club have backed him with the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

“I think generally speaking, everyone’s always optimistic at the start, but I think there is genuine optimism this year with how the team was last year, with some of the additions we’ve made,” Holland added.

“We want to be competitive in every tournament that we’re in, so yeah, it’s an exciting season for everyone.

“Champions League football as well, which is where Manchester United, where we should be, but of course it’s not quite as easy as that. It’s a very competitive league.

“But it’s exciting to have it and we’re really looking forward to getting up and running now.”