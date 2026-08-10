“I’m disappointed because I know that I had a better performance in me,” said Neville.
“I’ll have to watch it back and see where it went wrong. Getting to the semi-final at my first individual senior outdoor championships was the goal, but I wanted to put out a performance in the semi-final. I’ll take from this experience and build on it next time.”
In the men’s 5000m final, Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran 13:15.29 to land his seventh individual continental gold, where Nick Griggs battled to finish eighth despite running on just one shoe for the final laps.
Jakob ingebrigtsen storms back to reclaim the Men's 500m as Ireland's Nick Griggs (8th), Brian Fay (14th) and Darragh McElhinney (18th) miss out on the medals in an epic race #RTESportpic.twitter.com/00vENsm8A8
Brian Fay was 14th in 13:31.20, while Darragh McElhinney finished 18th in 13:37.62.
“Eighth is solid, but I lost my shoe about a mile out. You never expect yourself to be in that position in a European final,” Griggs said.
“I was in the stumble and someone clipped my shoe from the back and it came off. It would have been easy for me to drop out and give up, but I tried to keep fighting with the Irish vest on.
“Eighth with one shoe on is not too bad, but it’s frustrating because I’m thinking about what I could have done if I was ready to go with two or three laps remaining rather than that happening. No one is going to be happy coming eighth and losing a shoe, but it’s good progress and I know what I can do.”
In the men’s shot put final, Raheny Shamrock’s Eric Favors produced a best of 19.59m to secure a 10th-place finish.
Nicola Tuthill has qualified for the women’s hammer throw final.
"Definitely relieved. A bit of a rocky start."
Nicola Tuthill speaks to David Gilling after she finished fourth to qualify for Wednesday's Women's Hammer final.
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Disappointment for Sarah Lavin, Nick Griggs clocks top 10 finish in 5000m final despite shoe setback
LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
IT WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Sarah Lavin at the European Athletics Championships, as the Emerald AC athlete failed to progress through the heats in the 100m hurdles despite running a season-best time.
Lavin, 32, finished sixth in her heat at 13.07 (+0.6) (SB), placing 15th overall, missing out on progression to the semi-finals in Birmingham.
“I really thought I could get out of the heat here,” said Lavin.
“It’s a season’s best after a turbulent couple of months, and I’m proud I got to the line and delivered my best run of the season, but I want to be in finals.
“I knew I had to be sub-13 to qualify. I’ve gone under 13 seconds 52 times in my life, but my legs just didn’t lift to the same capacity over the last three hurdles.
“To get back under 13 seconds by the end of the season will be the goal now, and that would be a fantastic building block going into next year and moving towards LA.”
Meanwhile, Ciara Neville, 26, finished eighth in her 100m semi-final, clocking 11.57 (+1.1) running in lane nine.
Earlier, Irish national champion Neville had progressed from the heats after finishing fifth in her wind-assisted heat in 11.29 seconds – placing 10th overall.
“I’m disappointed because I know that I had a better performance in me,” said Neville.
“I’ll have to watch it back and see where it went wrong. Getting to the semi-final at my first individual senior outdoor championships was the goal, but I wanted to put out a performance in the semi-final. I’ll take from this experience and build on it next time.”
In the men’s 5000m final, Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran 13:15.29 to land his seventh individual continental gold, where Nick Griggs battled to finish eighth despite running on just one shoe for the final laps.
Ingebrigtsen, 25, finished strong to pip Germany’s Florian Bremm in 13:15.60 into first place, while France’s Etienne Daguinos took bronze (13:16.09).
Candour Track Club athlete Griggs ran a fine race, but lost a shoe as he was bumped in a congested field. Despite the setback Griggs managed to place inside the top 10, crossing eighth in 13:21.07.
Brian Fay was 14th in 13:31.20, while Darragh McElhinney finished 18th in 13:37.62.
“Eighth is solid, but I lost my shoe about a mile out. You never expect yourself to be in that position in a European final,” Griggs said.
“I was in the stumble and someone clipped my shoe from the back and it came off. It would have been easy for me to drop out and give up, but I tried to keep fighting with the Irish vest on.
“Eighth with one shoe on is not too bad, but it’s frustrating because I’m thinking about what I could have done if I was ready to go with two or three laps remaining rather than that happening. No one is going to be happy coming eighth and losing a shoe, but it’s good progress and I know what I can do.”
In the men’s shot put final, Raheny Shamrock’s Eric Favors produced a best of 19.59m to secure a 10th-place finish.
Nicola Tuthill has qualified for the women’s hammer throw final.
The UCD AC athlete produced a best of 70.09m to finish fourth in Group B and eighth overall. The final starts at 7.45pm on Wednesday.
Abbie Sheridan of St Peter’s AC made her senior international track debut in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.
Sheridan clocked 9:57.50 to finish 14th in her heat, which was not enough to secure progression.
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Athletics ciara neville european athletics championships sarah lavin