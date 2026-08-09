Ireland international Festy Ebosele completes switch to newly-promoted Turkish side

IRELAND’S FESTY EBOSELE has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig club Erzurumspor.

Ebosele, 24, was unveiled by the newly-promoted club on Sunday ahead of the new top-flight season which begins next weekend.

The Wexford man signs from league rivals Istanbul Basaksehir, whom he joined in January 2025, making 27 appearances across the past year and a half.

Erzurumspor open their league campaign away to fellow new boys Amed SFK next Sunday, 16 August.