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Ireland international Festy Ebosele completes switch to newly-promoted Turkish side
IRELAND’S FESTY EBOSELE has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig club Erzurumspor.
Ebosele, 24, was unveiled by the newly-promoted club on Sunday ahead of the new top-flight season which begins next weekend.
The Wexford man signs from league rivals Istanbul Basaksehir, whom he joined in January 2025, making 27 appearances across the past year and a half.
Erzurumspor open their league campaign away to fellow new boys Amed SFK next Sunday, 16 August.
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Erzurumspor Festy Ebosele Football Ireland On the Move Transfer News Turkish Super Lig