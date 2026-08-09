More Stories
Ireland international Festy Ebosele has signed for Erzurumspor. James Crombie/INPHO
On the Move

Ireland international Festy Ebosele completes switch to newly-promoted Turkish side

The Wexford man signs from Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir, whom he joined in January 2025.
10.30pm, 9 Aug 2026

IRELAND’S FESTY EBOSELE has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig club Erzurumspor.

Ebosele, 24, was unveiled by the newly-promoted club on Sunday ahead of the new top-flight season which begins next weekend.

The Wexford man signs from league rivals Istanbul Basaksehir, whom he joined in January 2025, making 27 appearances across the past year and a half.

Erzurumspor open their league campaign away to fellow new boys Amed SFK next Sunday, 16 August.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie