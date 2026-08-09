As it happened: Cork crowned All-Ireland senior camogie champions after edging out Galway

Super stuff from Cork who hold on to win back the O’Duffy Cup they lost to Galway last year. Those goals from Saoirse McCarthy and Órlaith Cahalane were crucial. Galway were guilty of hitting a lot of wides and were unable to create a goal chance that could well have assured that elusive All-Ireland back-t0-back success.
9 hrs ago
5:44PM
Full-Time! Cork 2-14 Galway 0-19
9 hrs ago
5:44PM
65 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Sarah Healy comes up. This is it!
9 hrs ago
5:42PM
65 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Galway have a free! Time is pretty much up. They have to go for a goal here.
9 hrs ago
5:41PM
64 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Niland with a wide. And that could be huge for Galway.
9 hrs ago
5:40PM
64 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
And that’s another point for Galway. Down to two points.
9 hrs ago
5:40PM
63 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Dolan with a huge interception and wins a major free. Libby Coppinger gets a yellow as result.
9 hrs ago
5:39PM
62 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Donohue wins a free after carrying the ball through the challenge. Galway go long with it. It comes to Niland, but she puts it wide. That’s their seventh miss.
9 hrs ago
5:38PM
61 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Just three between the teams as Dolan makes no mistake. This puckout is huge.
9 hrs ago
5:38PM
61 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-16
Galway win a free. And this would leave just three between them if Dolan can convert.
9 hrs ago
5:37PM
60 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-16
Dillon with a point. The goal was there though, and she went for power. But it goes over to reduce the gap to four.
Five minutes of injury time to be played.
9 hrs ago
5:36PM
59 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-15
Donohue blasts the ball over. Five between the teams with time running out.
9 hrs ago
5:35PM
58 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-14
Higgins with a wide for Galway. That might sum up their day really.
9 hrs ago
5:34PM
57 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-14
Galway change: Shannon Corcoran in for Hughes. McCarthy then converts a free to push Cork further again.
9 hrs ago
5:33PM
56 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-14
Dolan wins a free after Cork double up on her as she tries to break through. Millie Condon receives a yellow card for the tackle.
Dolan goes short to Kelly, but Cork react very well and get the ball away.
9 hrs ago
5:31PM
54 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-14
Another point for Niland. But time is running out and Galway need goals.
9 hrs ago
5:30PM
53 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-13
McCartan with her fourth point of the day and Galway might need to consider a change in their full-back line.
9 hrs ago
5:30PM
53 mins: Cork 2-12 Galway 0-13
Niland with a speculative effort along the sideline. It’s a decent shot, but it just trails off wide.
9 hrs ago
5:29PM
52 mins: Cork 2-12 Galway 0-13
O’Connor extends Cork’s lead to five with a well taken free.
Galway change: Mairéad Dillon is on for Ailish O’Reilly.
9 hrs ago
5:28PM
51 mins: Cork 2-11 Galway 0-13
Two wides in-a-row for Cork. They win possession again though and Sarah Healy does very well to collect a mishit from McCartan that drops short.
9 hrs ago
5:26PM
Orlaith Cahalane fires to the net as Cork take control of this All-Ireland senior camogie final 📺 Watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player 📻 Listen on RTÉ Radio 1#SundayGamepic.twitter.com/j54a5nWgYj
McPeake tries for another point after a brilliant run through the middle. But it’s short.
Cork fail to clear the ball though and Niland punishes them with a vital point.
9 hrs ago
5:21PM
44 mins: Cork 1-11 Galway 0-11
Galway change: Ciara Hickey is replaced by Áine Keane.
9 hrs ago
5:21PM
It's a brilliant goal from Cork's Saoirse McCarthy, and it nudges her side three points clear in the All-Ireland senior camogie final 📺 Watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player 📻 Listen on RTÉ Radio 1#SundayGamepic.twitter.com/hIluGEg2kZ
History has been made as the camogie All-Ireland final has drawn a record crowd of 33,419. The previous record was 30,191 in 2023.
9 hrs ago
4:55PM
Caoimhe Kelly's lovely effort puts Galway three points clear against Cork in the All-Ireland senior camogie final 📺 Watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player 📻 Listen on RTÉ Radio 1#SundayGamepic.twitter.com/iYMY0BixoV
The O'Duffy Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Galway v Cork, All-Ireland final: Round 3.
For the third year in-a-row, these sides will battle it out for possession of the O’Duffy Cup. Cork were the winners in 2024, while Carrie Dolan’s late free was the decisive score in last year’s final. And now we’re set for another compelling chapter of a fascinating trilogy.
We’ll be taking you through all the live action with throw-in coming up at 4.15pm, and we’ll have the starting line-ups for you in the next few moments. Let us know if you have any thoughts on today’s game or if you have any comments on the junior and intermediate finals from earlier.
Armagh started off the day by becoming premier junior champions, while Antrim have just won the intermediate final after a comfortable win over Laois.
And now it’s over to Galway and Cork to close out the day’s action.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
As it happened: Cork crowned All-Ireland senior camogie champions after edging out Galway
Cork 2-14 Galway 0-19
Well, that’s all from us, folks.
Before you go, have a read of Emma Duffy’s match report live from Croke Park here.
We hope you enjoyed all the coverage today and look forward to having you with us again soon.
Until next time, good luck!
Cork 2-14 Galway 0-19
Here’s that final frantic Galway chance which went over the bar.
Cork 2-14 Galway 0-19
What a game!
Super stuff from Cork who hold on to win back the O’Duffy Cup they lost to Galway last year. Those goals from Saoirse McCarthy and Órlaith Cahalane were crucial. Galway were guilty of hitting a lot of wides and were unable to create a goal chance that could well have assured that elusive All-Ireland back-t0-back success.
Full-Time! Cork 2-14 Galway 0-19
65 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Sarah Healy comes up. This is it!
65 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Galway have a free! Time is pretty much up. They have to go for a goal here.
64 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
Niland with a wide. And that could be huge for Galway.
64 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-18
And that’s another point for Galway. Down to two points.
63 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Dolan with a huge interception and wins a major free. Libby Coppinger gets a yellow as result.
62 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Donohue wins a free after carrying the ball through the challenge. Galway go long with it. It comes to Niland, but she puts it wide. That’s their seventh miss.
61 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-17
Just three between the teams as Dolan makes no mistake. This puckout is huge.
61 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-16
Galway win a free. And this would leave just three between them if Dolan can convert.
60 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-16
Dillon with a point. The goal was there though, and she went for power. But it goes over to reduce the gap to four.
Five minutes of injury time to be played.
59 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-15
Donohue blasts the ball over. Five between the teams with time running out.
58 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-14
Higgins with a wide for Galway. That might sum up their day really.
57 mins: Cork 2-14 Galway 0-14
Galway change: Shannon Corcoran in for Hughes. McCarthy then converts a free to push Cork further again.
56 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-14
Dolan wins a free after Cork double up on her as she tries to break through. Millie Condon receives a yellow card for the tackle.
Dolan goes short to Kelly, but Cork react very well and get the ball away.
54 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-14
Another point for Niland. But time is running out and Galway need goals.
53 mins: Cork 2-13 Galway 0-13
McCartan with her fourth point of the day and Galway might need to consider a change in their full-back line.
53 mins: Cork 2-12 Galway 0-13
Niland with a speculative effort along the sideline. It’s a decent shot, but it just trails off wide.
52 mins: Cork 2-12 Galway 0-13
O’Connor extends Cork’s lead to five with a well taken free.
Galway change: Mairéad Dillon is on for Ailish O’Reilly.
51 mins: Cork 2-11 Galway 0-13
Two wides in-a-row for Cork. They win possession again though and Sarah Healy does very well to collect a mishit from McCartan that drops short.
48 mins: Cork 2-11 Galway 0-13
Super stuff from Cork. Órlaith Cahalane gets into a brilliant position to get on the end of a long delivery in and crashes her shot past Sarah Healy.
Aoife Donohue replies with an important point for Galway.
GOAL! Cork 2-11 Galway 0-12 (Órlaith Cahalane ’46)
45 mins: Cork 1-11 Galway 0-12
McPeake tries for another point after a brilliant run through the middle. But it’s short.
Cork fail to clear the ball though and Niland punishes them with a vital point.
44 mins: Cork 1-11 Galway 0-11
Galway change: Ciara Hickey is replaced by Áine Keane.
43 mins: Cork 1-11 Galway 0-11
Ciara Hickey is down receiving treatment after turning awkwardly and holding her knee as she went down. That could be a significant injury.
41 mins: Cork 1-11 Galway 0-11
That could be a massive moment!
Saoirse McCarthy comes storming through the middle and cracks a shot into the back of the Galway net.
Galway change: Shauna Healy, who just recently returned to the panel after giving birth, is on for Katie Manning.
GOAL! Cork 1-11 Galway 0-11 (Saoirse McCarthy ’39)
39 mins: Cork 0-11 Galway 0-11
Dolan with an unusual wide from a scoreable position. But Galway don’t have long to wait for the equaliser as Niamh McPeake levels proceedings for the seventh time today.
38 mins: Cork 0-11 Galway 0-10
Dolan takes a free from a tricky spot. It’s hard to know where it went, but the umpire waves it wide instead of calling for Hawk Eye. Dolan is not happy.
Cork then send the ball down to the McCartan who puts it over to give Cork the lead.
36 mins: Cork 0-10 Galway 0-10
LEVEL!
Hughes turns over Hayes but gets dispossessed. The play goes over and back before Cork eventually win clean possession.
Órlaith Cahalane takes the ball and turns to register her first point of the game. And crucially, that’s the equaliser.
34 mins: Cork 0-9 Galway 0-10
Dolan wins a free and looks really composed as she drills her shot between the posts. Galway are in front once again.
33 mins: Cork 0-9 Galway 0-9
Draw game!
Huge scrap for possession in the Galway square. Sarah Healy comes out to claim a long ball in. It spills away from her, but Galway manage to keep the net clear.
Cork then manage to work the equaliser as Laura Hayes steps forward to be the provider.
31 mins: Cork 0-8 Galway 0-9
Hickey comes out with the ball but gives it away. Emma Murphy then receives a pass and gets away from Dervla Higgins before firing her shot over.
Back to a one-point game.
31 mins: Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
No changes for either side yet as Cork start the second half with a sideline cut.
Second-Half: Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
The teams are back on the field.
Record crowd!
History has been made as the camogie All-Ireland final has drawn a record crowd of 33,419. The previous record was 30,191 in 2023.
Half-Time! Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
33 mins: Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
Dolan cuts the ball in from the sideline. Donohue wins it but runs into traffic and Cork clear it out for another Galway sideline.
31 mins: Cork 0-7 Galway 0-9
Órlaith Cahalane draws the free from Katie Manning. O’Connor sweeps the ball between the posts. Cork needed that.
30 mins: Cork 0-6 Galway 0-9
And Caoimhe Kelly keeps that trend of accuracy going with a brilliant effort just inside th sideline.
Galway now lead by three and Cork could do with a response before half-time.
Three minutes of injury time to be played.
29 mins: Cork 0-6 Galway 0-8
Ciara Hickey hits a sideline from the hands as it’s inside the ’45. Ailish O’Reilly pops the ball out to Dervla Higgins who flashes a shot between the posts.
Some really good scoring from both teams on the biggest stage.
27 mins: Cork 0-6 Galway 0-7
A Carrie Dolan free drops short. Amy Lee comes under pressure while trying to control the ball, and Galway win the spilled possession before giving it away.
Jennifer Hughes then commits the foul as Cork try to advance. But the resultant free goes wide.
25 mins: Cork 0-6 Galway 0-7
Cork win the ball through Ava Fitzgerald after a mighty scrap on the ground. The ball comes out to McCartan at the sideline, and she arrows a beautiful shot between the posts.
It’s briefly all square before a super point by Aoife Donohue from the next attack. It’s breathless stuff in the first half.
23 mins: Cork 0-5 Galway 0-6
Good work from Laura Hayes to turn the ball over and she wins a free. It’s in a tricky position for O’Connor, but she squeezes her shot inside the far post.
Just one between them now.
21 mins: Cork 0-4 Galway 0-6
Ciara Hickey is alert to collect a poor pass from Thompson. Galway work it up to Niland who slots it over to push her side further ahead.
20 mins: Cork 0-4 Galway 0-5
Another wide for Cork as Isobel Sheehan tries one from distance.
19 mins: Cork 0-4 Galway 0-5
Dolan with her first from play to edge Galway back in front again since returning to the field.
19 mins: Cork 0-4 Galway 0-4
Dolan has returned to the field, and it’s Keane who comes off, which means Jennifer Hughes is on for Mallon.
18 mins: Cork 0-4 Galway 0-4
We’re level!
McCartan with a monstrous score to restore parity. She gets another shot off shortly after, but it ends up as a wide for Cork.
16 mins: Cork 0-3 Galway 0-4
O’Connor takes the free and puts it straight over.
Galway changes: Áine Keane is on for Mallon while Jennifer Hughes is on as a temporary replacement for Carrie Dolan.
16 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-4
Meanwhile, it looks like Niamh Mallon’s day is over. That’s a disaster for the star forward who has been dealing with a shoulder issue. And it looks like a recurrence of that.
Dolan receives a yellow card for that challenge.
15 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-4
Millie Condon runs at the Galway defence. She runs into a Carrie Dolan challenge and there’s a break in play now.
14 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-4
McCartan wins a ball in and recycles it out to Ashling Thompson, but the shot is off target, and that’s a first wide of the game for Cork.
12 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-4
Ailish O’Reilly wins a free. Dolan makes up for the one she missed previously and Galway now lead by two.
11 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-3
Nervy moment there as a delivery into McCartan bounces dangerously. But Galway get back to snuff out the danger.
Libby Coppinger then wins a race for possession and Cork build again.
10 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-3
Dervla Higgins wins possession from a ruck. Galway work it down to Kelly for a second point, and Galway lead again.
9 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-2
Galway win a free which goalkeeper Sarah Healy comes out to take. Caoimhe Kelly wins possession, creates the space and swings the ball over for the equaliser.
8 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-1
There’s a brief stop in play after a clash of bodies between Laura Hayes and Carrie Dolan. Hayes comes out the worst of it, but she’s good to continue.
6 mins: Cork 0-2 Galway 0-1
Niland tries to get her second point, but it’s another ball into the keeper’s hands as Amy Lee clears the danger.
Cork win a free from a difficult position way out the field. But Saoirse McCarthy measures it brilliantly to give Cork the lead.
5 mins: Cork 0-1 Galway 0-1
McPeake wins the puckout, but Cork win it back. Órlaith Cahalane tries to pop the ball through, but the Galway defence deal with the danger and have a sideline which Carrie Dolan will take.
4 mins: Cork 0-1 Galway 0-1
Cork’s Sorcha McCartan wins a free after she was surrounded by Galway players. Amy O’Connor steps up and converts.
All square in Croke Park.
2 mins: Cork 0-0 Galway 0-1
Niamh McPeake also has a shot at the posts, but her effort falls short before Niamh Niland finally opens Galway’s account with a lovely shot.
Cork struggling to get hold of possession in these early stages.
1 min: Cork 0-0 Galway 0-0
Ailish O’Reilly notches another wide for Galway. That’s two scoreable chances for the champions, but it’s still early days.
1 min: Cork 0-0 Galway 0-0
First wide of the game for Carrie Dolan after standing over a free in the middle of the pitch.
Throw-In! Cork v Galway
And now it’s National Anthem time. We’re only moments away, folks.
The teams are getting set up for the pre-match parade. It’s getting close now!
One change for Galway ahead of throw-in:
No. 22 Niamh Mallon starts in place of No 10. Áine Keane.
The Galway team before the game. Inpho Inpho
The Cork team before the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Some pre-match reading before the game gets underway:
And here is the Cork team:
1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)
2. Izzy O’Regan (Ballygarvan), 3. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), 4. Méabh Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, capt)
5. Ava Fitzgerald (Sarsfields), 6. Méabh Murphy (Ballinora), 7. Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg)
8. Ashling Thompson (Milford), 9. Laura Hayes (St Catherine’s)
10. Emma Murphy (Glen Rovers), 11. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers), 12. Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy);
13. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s), 14. Órlaith Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 15. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s).
Subs:
Galway and Cork have named unchanged teams from their respective All-Ireland semi-final wins over Kilkenny and Tipperary.
Here’s how Galway are set to line out:
1. Sarah Healy [St Thomas']
2. Rachael Hanniffy [Oranmore Maree], 3, Róisín Black [Oranmore Maree], 4. Dervla Higgins [Athenry]
5. Katie Manning [Mullagh], 6. Ciara Hickey [Davitts], 7. Katie Anna Porter [Davitts]
8. Ally Hesnan [Shamrocks], 9. Carrie Dolan [Clarinbridge]
10. Áine Keane [St. Thomas'], 11. Niamh McPeake [Liam Mellows], 12. Aoife Donohue [Mullagh]
13. Niamh Niland [Clarinbridge], 14. Ailish O’Reilly [Oranmore Maree], 15. Caoimhe Kelly [Sarsfields]
Subs:
The O'Duffy Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Galway v Cork, All-Ireland final: Round 3.
For the third year in-a-row, these sides will battle it out for possession of the O’Duffy Cup. Cork were the winners in 2024, while Carrie Dolan’s late free was the decisive score in last year’s final. And now we’re set for another compelling chapter of a fascinating trilogy.
We’ll be taking you through all the live action with throw-in coming up at 4.15pm, and we’ll have the starting line-ups for you in the next few moments. Let us know if you have any thoughts on today’s game or if you have any comments on the junior and intermediate finals from earlier.
Armagh started off the day by becoming premier junior champions, while Antrim have just won the intermediate final after a comfortable win over Laois.
And now it’s over to Galway and Cork to close out the day’s action.
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