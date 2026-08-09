As it happened: Cork crowned All-Ireland senior camogie champions after edging out Galway

The O'Duffy Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Galway v Cork, All-Ireland final: Round 3.

For the third year in-a-row, these sides will battle it out for possession of the O’Duffy Cup. Cork were the winners in 2024, while Carrie Dolan’s late free was the decisive score in last year’s final. And now we’re set for another compelling chapter of a fascinating trilogy.

We’ll be taking you through all the live action with throw-in coming up at 4.15pm, and we’ll have the starting line-ups for you in the next few moments. Let us know if you have any thoughts on today’s game or if you have any comments on the junior and intermediate finals from earlier.

Armagh started off the day by becoming premier junior champions, while Antrim have just won the intermediate final after a comfortable win over Laois.

And now it’s over to Galway and Cork to close out the day’s action.