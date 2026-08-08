Masterful Aaron McKenna crowned middleweight world champion in Dublin

ALMOST A DECADE after he turned professional as a teenager, Aaron McKenna fulfilled his career-long promise.

The undefeated Monaghan man produced a masterful display to earn a unanimous-decision victory over Italy’s Etinosa Oliha at the 3Arena, Dublin, to claim the vacant IBF middleweight world title.

McKenna becomes only Ireland’s fourth-ever world champion in the division, following Jack ‘Nonpareil’ Dempsey — the division’s initial ruler — as well as Steve Collins and Andy Lee in more recent years.

McKenna outboxed and outclassed Oliha, the strut in his step becoming more conspicuous as the rounds progressed, the Italian befuddled by the elite talent who continued to pepper him from every range.

After a display of technical brilliance, McKenna was awarded the contest on judges’ scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112.

Aaron McKenna celebrates with the IBF middleweight world title. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Following the verdict, ‘The Silencer’ bounded atop the ropes at the 3Arena where he was serenaded by a boisterous, Monaghan-heavy crowd of thousands, many of them kitted out in white and blue for one of the county’s biggest sporting nights since Barry McGuigan’s glory years.

They were already fizzing before McKenna’s ring entrance segued from Sinéad O’Connor’s rendition of ‘The Foggy Due’ to ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless, but the boxer’s entrance revved up the noise significantly, tricolours and Monaghan GAA flags billowing in a breeze of excitement.

Fittingly, a chorus of ‘Olé Olé’ just shy of the first bell soon gave way to an even more hearty chant of, ‘Do-do-do-do-do, Farney Army’. And sure enough, the IBF middleweight world title will tonight take refuge in the McKennas’ family home in Smithborough, from where Aaron trains under his father, Fergal, in their backyard gym.

Fergal, as well as Aaron’s older brother of two years, Stevie, who also won on this Zuffa Boxing card, were each emotional as the family’s youngest was crowned world champion, joining Katie Taylor and spectator Anthony Cacace as a reigning Irish beltholder.

The typically reserved McKenna was uncharacteristically ebullient in victory, rallying the crowd even as he awaited the scores, which at that point were inevitable. He beamed as he stressed that he had dreamt up this precise moment when he first laced up a pair of gloves 21 years ago, at the age of six.

Oliha, who was game, rugged, and ultimately outfoxed, warmly applauded the judges’ decision, tasting defeat for the first time as a professional (22-1, 10KOs). McKenna, meanwhile, improved his unbeaten record to 21-0, 10KOs, pulling up a seat at the big boy’s table in the 160-pound division. Even bigger, more lucrative nights await him.

Advertisement

Aaron McKenna: world champion. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

The home boxer started sharply behind his jab. While his reach advantage over Oliha was only half and inch, he used his longer frame to establish a safe distance, gradually finding his range as both men sussed each other out.

It was, in essence, a feeling-out round, but one plainly won by McKenna, the more active of the pair throughout.

Oliha landed a one-two in the first minute of the second round which roused his corner. The home fighter responded, but the Italian appeared to gain confidence from that success, throwing another jab-right-hand combination which McKenna partly blocked with his guard, but which still reverberated through his body. 20-20, or 1-1 in rounds.

McKenna was yet to earn Oliha’s respect with a power shot, but he pieced together a nice three-punch combination, finished with a left uppercut upstairs, which brought the home crowd to its feet in the second minute of the third. The pair traded briefly towards the bell, with McKenna edging the exchange, which felt like enough to win a close round.

McKenna’s jab remained the most potent weapon of the fight heading into the fourth. The boxers, having each swallowed a couple of power shots, began to meet at closer quarters than was the case early doors.

McKenna found success to Oliha’s body on a couple of occasions in Round 4, mostly outboxing his visitor, albeit Oliha did land one tidy left uppercut upstairs during a phonebooth exchange. It left his host unfazed, but it was a rare scoring shot in another round of tense, limited action.

McKenna decidedly sought to gain the front foot to start the fifth, taking a three-punch combination to his ribs for his efforts. The Italian might have nicked the round with the more accurate shots landed to McKenna’s head, albeit the best shot of the round may have belonged to McKenna, who stung Oliha over the top with a straight right.

McKenna lands a right hand. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Heading into Round 6, it felt likely that McKenna was up 3-2 in rounds at worst.

The Irishman certainly shaded the sixth, a clinch-fest for the most part, with McKenna producing the only tidy work of note as he battled his way out of Oliha’s clutches. His footwork was also superior to that of the Italian, who was untroubled by McKenna’s power but occasionally caught on the swivel as the taller man darted in and out of range.

A higher-octane seventh saw both men find success to the top deck, but it was McKenna who was again the classier, flashier boxer of the pair, his efforts of course aided by the home crowd. While this was still every bit a live fight, the Monaghan man appeared the more comfortable, finding his groove as Oliha clambered around for answers to this increasingly difficult puzzle.

The Italian landed a three-punch combo towards the halfway mark of the eighth, but it was again met by his host, who temporarily switched to southpaw and peppered his opponent with two quickfire left hooks to the jaw.

There was an awkward urgency to Oliha, now, who clearly sensed that the man opposite him was geared to take his personal dream back to Smithborough. McKenna stared him square in the eyes for a couple of seconds as they crossed paths en route to their corners at the end of the eighth.

McKenna lands a jab on Oliha. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Into the ninth, and McKenna was beginning not only to outbox his opponent, but outmuscle him, edging their close-quarter exchanges as the Monaghan massive grew increasingly vociferous in the 3Arena stands.

Oliha attempted to rally in the 10th but ran into more stern McKenna work, ‘The Silencer’ again bringing The Point audience to its feet as he punctuated the round with one of his more vicious attacks from the outside.

Barring disaster, McKenna was home and hosed, with only the championship rounds to survive. Oliha, with 10 knockouts from his 22 victories, had scarcely put a dent in him, and so a calamity felt highly unlikely.

As a chant of ‘Oh, Aaron McKenna’ rang around the room, the home boxer responded accordingly, popping Olihia with a beautifully timed right hand after a clinch. Oliha sneaked in a thudding left of his own, but McKenna was mostly neutralising his opponent’s increasingly desperate lunges, both in the clinch and with returned fire.

McKenna, a full-time boxer since his teens, was supremely conditioned as is custom, and appeared to have five or six more rounds in him. After he pinged Oliha with an overhand right towards the end of the 11th, he nodded at his opponent and beckoned him forward before firing another, the crowd enjoying a rare display of braggadocio by the most polite of Irish sportsmen.

McKenna was three minutes away from entering the annals of Irish and world boxing, and the crowd responded accordingly as the bell sounded to start the 12th and final round.

McKenna celebrates at the final bell. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

With one minute and 50 seconds remaining, the entire 3Arena rose, those in attendance stomping their feet in unison and chanting McKenna’s name to deafening effect. McKenna proceeded to box the ears off Oliha once more, peppering him from range and tying him up at will.

As the final 20 seconds approached, there were whistles from the crowd as though to invite the referee to sound the full-time whistle early.

McKenna and his adoring audience celebrated heartily as the final bell chimed. Mission complete.

There’s a middleweight world title heading to The Farney County.