Strong finish leaves Áine Donegan third at London Championship

ÁINE DONEGAN IS third at the PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour, but remains a distance off leader Anna Huang.

The Canadian shot a superb bogey-free 65 to finish eight-under for the day and move to 19-under-par.

Donegan carded a four-under 69, to sit third on 11-under at the Centurion Club.

The Ennis native started with a birdie and added another on the sixth, but lost momentum with back-to-bogeys on the next two holes.

Advertisement

A birdie on 10 and bogey on 11 followed, before Donegan finished strong with four straight birdies.

“It was good,” Donegan told ladieseuropeantour.com.

“I started off really solid the first six holes or so and had a little not great swing on seven which caused my first bogey.

“I was unlucky with my second shot on eight; I went long and didn’t hit a good first putt and pulled my second putt.

“I made a really good 10-footer on nine for par which looking back, I hit a really poor wedge shot and then that probably spurred us on a little bit for the back nine. We could have easily played a really good front nine and been one-over. That was a big putt on nine.

“It’s very rare you have a round of golf that doesn’t have a squeaky point in the middle. I knew I would probably get through that and then Harry [Ewing] kept me sane out there as well.

“We had really good communication again today and he said to me on 14, I want three birdies coming in now and then I birdied 15, 16 and 17. Walking to 18, I said when you asked for three, I wanted four. It was a nice way to finish, and I probably deserved a little bit of that.”

The $2 million (€1.73m) prize fund places the PIF London Championship among the most lucrative tournaments on the tour.

Follow the full leaderboard here.