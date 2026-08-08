Brian Barry-Murphy excited by what match-winner Jack Moylan brings to Cardiff

CARDIFF MANAGER BRIAN Barry-Murphy praised his new signing Jack Moylan after the midfielder scored the winner on his debut against Swindon.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Moylan – who moved from Lincoln in midweek for an undisclosed fee – scored a 77th-minute clincher for the Bluebirds just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

It was enough to put Cardiff through to the second round, although League Two Swindon pushed them all the way after taking an early lead and then drawing level at 2-2 just past the hour.

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“The most important thing is the way he’s going to improve and work for the team,” said Barry-Murphy of Moylan.

“You could see at the end of the game how committed he is to our team from day one.

He’s just a very talented player who can create and score goals. I feel as though there’s so much room for improvement in his game.

“I think once he settles in here and has time, his quality will become really evident for the supporters.”

Moylan, 24, took a pass from Yousef Salech and curled home the winning goal from 20 yards.

Striker Salech struck twice after an own goal by Cardiff’s Gabriel Osho gave Swindon a deserved lead.

Paul Glatzel scored a 62nd-minute equaliser for Swindon. Ollie Palmer hit the post late on, after Moylan’s strike, before James Debayo was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Swindon manager Ian Holloway said: “There were some really good performances from people, and I am bitterly disappointed that we’ve ended up losing 3-2, because we did hit the post.

“I think it was a lot closer than they thought it would be, but I’m disappointed we haven’t got something.”