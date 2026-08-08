Four-star Buttimer guides Munster to opening interpro win against Leinster

BETH BUTTIMER STARRED with four tries as Munster handed Leinster a 39-19 beating on the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship’s opening day.
Elsewhere, Ireland internationals Anna McGann and Méabh Deely made the difference for Connacht in a tight 15-10 victory over Ulster at Affidea Stadium.
Closing in on her first Ireland senior cap with the WXV Global Series starting next month, Buttimer made sure to put her best foot forward for Munster at Virgin Media Park.
The Tipperary native and Ireland U21 hooker was the obvious Player of the Match in an abrasive Munster pack that included debutant flanker Grace Moore.
Matt Brown’s defending champions led 15-7 at half-time, crossing early through sparky 20-year-old Buttimer, who claimed a first-half brace, and Alana McInerney.
Leinster's Ruth Campbell wins a lineout. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
While Erin King and Eve Higgins were among six debutants in Leinster’s squad, the visitors struggled with their execution, but new captain Sarah Delaney’s 27th-minute maul score lifted them.
As they sought to avenge two defeats from last season, Sana Govender’s first game in charge of Leinster was not going to plan, as tries from Eilís Cahill and Buttimer opened up a 20-point gap by the hour mark.
This was even with Munster losing Aoife Corey to the bin sin. King and replacement Hannah Wilson mustered final-quarter tries, but the two-in-a-row hopefuls always had an answer.
Munster's Katie Corrigan scores her side's sixth try. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Former Leinster winger Katie Corrigan capitalised on Linda Djougang’s yellow card to race over on her Munster debut, and Buttimer burrowed out right at the death to make it a seven-try victory.
Brown’s charges, who host Ulster in Cork next week, look the team to beat again, although Leinster, who entertain Connacht in Round 2, will hope to meet them again in the 29 August final.
The day’s second interpro in Belfast could have gone either way, but Méabh Deely’s 70th-minute penalty was the decisive blow for the visitors.
Connacht's Anna McGann on her way to scoring a try. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO
Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
McGann marked her Connacht debut with a well-taken fourth-minute try, which was cancelled out by Ulster’s stand-in captain Claire Boles.
The Enniskillen native drove in low to score during Kara Mulcahy’s sin-binning, the sides being locked level at five-all at the end of a first half with a high amount of handling errors.
Sophie Barrett barrelled over in the 53rd minute, raising hopes of Ulster’s first Interpro win since September 2023, yet Connacht produced the stronger finish.
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McGann showed her finishing skills to make it a brace of tries, and Deely, in player-of-the-match form at out-half, split the posts with the conversion and her closing penalty.
Connacht's Meabh Deely scores a conversion. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO
Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
This was Connacht’s fourth successive win in this fixture, and gave their new head coach Craig Hansberry a positive platform to build on with new nine caps in his matchday squad.
Both teams showed their eagerness to play at pace and keep the ball alive in the early exchanges in Belfast, with Connacht’s attack-minded back-three particularly prominent.
Armed with a penalty advantage, Deely spotted space on the right, and McGann expertly gobbled up the number 10′s cross-field kick and outpaced the cover to go over in the corner.
Five points behind, Ulster responded with an encouraging scrum penalty, but Niamh Marley had to react smartly in defence to thwart a threatening break from Faith Oviawe.
After Connacht co-captain Aoibheann Reilly tapped a penalty, a neat line of passes had McGann hunting down her second try, but Ava Ryder was offside when Deely went with the boot again.
Heading into the second quarter, Ulster began to make metres through Boles and fellow Ireland international Fiona Tuite, along with Rachael McIlroy going quickly from a penalty.
Connacht’s debutant hooker Mulcahy paid the price for not being back 10 metres when McIlroy tapped. Ulster took play infield after their maul was grounded, and Boles successfully burrowed over with support from Christy Hill.
Siobhán Sheerin pulled her conversion wide, leaving it five points apiece, yet there was further encouragement for the home scrum where Barrett and Sadhbh McGrath continued to have the upper hand.
Some lovely link-up play between Abby Moyles, Tuite, and centre prospect Caitlin Crowe, through the middle, had Connacht scrambling back into their 22.
The Murray Houston-coached hosts were unable to profit from crisp attacks that had Lucy Thompson and McGrath gobbling up the yards, while steals by Oviawe and Deely also showed Connacht’s defensive resilience.
The westerners made a couple of notable changes at half-time, introducing Gráinne Moran and Ireland Sevens flyer Alanna Fitzpatrick, who made an early interception on her Connacht debut.
Connacht's Emily Foley with Ella Durkan of Ulster. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO
Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Nonetheless, a series of penalties advanced Ulster back downfield, and they gradually got themselves into position to hit the front for the first and only time.
Sheerin and the newly-introduced Sarah Roberts both got over the gain-line, and a prolonged attack ended with Barrett brilliantly driving over from 12 metres out, with three defenders unable to stop her.
The try went unconverted, though, with Moyles missing on the near side. The nippy Emily Foley was beginning to cause problems for Ulster out wide as the hour mark approached.
The influential Oviawe robbed another lineout to keep Hansberry’s charges playing in the right areas, and their reward was McGann’s excellent sidestep and burst of acceleration for a 25-metre run-in.
The Athlone woman’s second score was crucially converted from the right by Deely, edging her side back in front at 12-10. They continued to pressurise the Ulster lineout into mistakes.
While Ulster replacement Ella Durkan’s radar was slightly off with her kicks to touch, Deely’s right boot was bang on target with that all-important penalty from just outside the hosts’ 22.
With Tuite off the pitch, Ulster continued to struggle to win lineout possession, and were contained by Connacht inside their own half for most of the closing stages, unable to create one last scoring chance.
********
Scorers for Munster:
Tries: Beth Buttimer 4, Alana McInerney, Eilís Cahill, Katie Corrigan
Replacements: Emily Whittle, Sarah Roberts, Ava Fannin, Ellen Patterson, Katie Hetherington, Amy McConkey, Leah Irwin, Ella Durkan.
CONNACHT: Clara Barrett; Anna McGann, Lyndsay Clarke, Síofra Hession, Ava Ryder; Méabh Deely, Aoibheann Reilly (co-capt); Ella Burns, Kara Mulcahy, Lily Morris, Faith Oviawe, Emma Fabby, Emma Kelly, Ailish Quinn (co-capt), Jemima Adams Verling.
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Four-star Buttimer guides Munster to opening interpro win against Leinster
LAST UPDATE | 8 Aug
BETH BUTTIMER STARRED with four tries as Munster handed Leinster a 39-19 beating on the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship’s opening day.
Elsewhere, Ireland internationals Anna McGann and Méabh Deely made the difference for Connacht in a tight 15-10 victory over Ulster at Affidea Stadium.
Closing in on her first Ireland senior cap with the WXV Global Series starting next month, Buttimer made sure to put her best foot forward for Munster at Virgin Media Park.
The Tipperary native and Ireland U21 hooker was the obvious Player of the Match in an abrasive Munster pack that included debutant flanker Grace Moore.
Matt Brown’s defending champions led 15-7 at half-time, crossing early through sparky 20-year-old Buttimer, who claimed a first-half brace, and Alana McInerney.
Leinster's Ruth Campbell wins a lineout. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
While Erin King and Eve Higgins were among six debutants in Leinster’s squad, the visitors struggled with their execution, but new captain Sarah Delaney’s 27th-minute maul score lifted them.
As they sought to avenge two defeats from last season, Sana Govender’s first game in charge of Leinster was not going to plan, as tries from Eilís Cahill and Buttimer opened up a 20-point gap by the hour mark.
This was even with Munster losing Aoife Corey to the bin sin. King and replacement Hannah Wilson mustered final-quarter tries, but the two-in-a-row hopefuls always had an answer.
Munster's Katie Corrigan scores her side's sixth try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Former Leinster winger Katie Corrigan capitalised on Linda Djougang’s yellow card to race over on her Munster debut, and Buttimer burrowed out right at the death to make it a seven-try victory.
Brown’s charges, who host Ulster in Cork next week, look the team to beat again, although Leinster, who entertain Connacht in Round 2, will hope to meet them again in the 29 August final.
The day’s second interpro in Belfast could have gone either way, but Méabh Deely’s 70th-minute penalty was the decisive blow for the visitors.
Connacht's Anna McGann on her way to scoring a try. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
McGann marked her Connacht debut with a well-taken fourth-minute try, which was cancelled out by Ulster’s stand-in captain Claire Boles.
The Enniskillen native drove in low to score during Kara Mulcahy’s sin-binning, the sides being locked level at five-all at the end of a first half with a high amount of handling errors.
Sophie Barrett barrelled over in the 53rd minute, raising hopes of Ulster’s first Interpro win since September 2023, yet Connacht produced the stronger finish.
McGann showed her finishing skills to make it a brace of tries, and Deely, in player-of-the-match form at out-half, split the posts with the conversion and her closing penalty.
Connacht's Meabh Deely scores a conversion. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
This was Connacht’s fourth successive win in this fixture, and gave their new head coach Craig Hansberry a positive platform to build on with new nine caps in his matchday squad.
Both teams showed their eagerness to play at pace and keep the ball alive in the early exchanges in Belfast, with Connacht’s attack-minded back-three particularly prominent.
Armed with a penalty advantage, Deely spotted space on the right, and McGann expertly gobbled up the number 10′s cross-field kick and outpaced the cover to go over in the corner.
Five points behind, Ulster responded with an encouraging scrum penalty, but Niamh Marley had to react smartly in defence to thwart a threatening break from Faith Oviawe.
After Connacht co-captain Aoibheann Reilly tapped a penalty, a neat line of passes had McGann hunting down her second try, but Ava Ryder was offside when Deely went with the boot again.
Heading into the second quarter, Ulster began to make metres through Boles and fellow Ireland international Fiona Tuite, along with Rachael McIlroy going quickly from a penalty.
Connacht’s debutant hooker Mulcahy paid the price for not being back 10 metres when McIlroy tapped. Ulster took play infield after their maul was grounded, and Boles successfully burrowed over with support from Christy Hill.
Siobhán Sheerin pulled her conversion wide, leaving it five points apiece, yet there was further encouragement for the home scrum where Barrett and Sadhbh McGrath continued to have the upper hand.
Some lovely link-up play between Abby Moyles, Tuite, and centre prospect Caitlin Crowe, through the middle, had Connacht scrambling back into their 22.
The Murray Houston-coached hosts were unable to profit from crisp attacks that had Lucy Thompson and McGrath gobbling up the yards, while steals by Oviawe and Deely also showed Connacht’s defensive resilience.
The westerners made a couple of notable changes at half-time, introducing Gráinne Moran and Ireland Sevens flyer Alanna Fitzpatrick, who made an early interception on her Connacht debut.
Connacht's Emily Foley with Ella Durkan of Ulster. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Nonetheless, a series of penalties advanced Ulster back downfield, and they gradually got themselves into position to hit the front for the first and only time.
Sheerin and the newly-introduced Sarah Roberts both got over the gain-line, and a prolonged attack ended with Barrett brilliantly driving over from 12 metres out, with three defenders unable to stop her.
The try went unconverted, though, with Moyles missing on the near side. The nippy Emily Foley was beginning to cause problems for Ulster out wide as the hour mark approached.
The influential Oviawe robbed another lineout to keep Hansberry’s charges playing in the right areas, and their reward was McGann’s excellent sidestep and burst of acceleration for a 25-metre run-in.
The Athlone woman’s second score was crucially converted from the right by Deely, edging her side back in front at 12-10. They continued to pressurise the Ulster lineout into mistakes.
While Ulster replacement Ella Durkan’s radar was slightly off with her kicks to touch, Deely’s right boot was bang on target with that all-important penalty from just outside the hosts’ 22.
With Tuite off the pitch, Ulster continued to struggle to win lineout possession, and were contained by Connacht inside their own half for most of the closing stages, unable to create one last scoring chance.
********
Scorers for Munster:
Scorers for Leinster:
MUNSTER: Aoife Corey; Katie Corrigan, Alana McInerney, Lucia Linn, Chisom Ugwueru; Enya Breen, Emily Lane; Siobhán McCarthy, Beth Buttimer, Eilís Cahill, Clodagh O’Halloran, Jane Clohessy, Sally Kelly, Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary (capt).
Replacements: Emma Dunican, Tuathla Ryan, Alisha Flynn, Aoibhe O’Flynn, AnnaKate Cournane, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Caitríona Finn, Ellen Boylan.
LEINSTER: Robyn O’Connor; Maggie Boylan, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Vicky Elmes Kinlan; Dannah O’Brien, Jade Gaffney; Caoimhe Molloy, Sarah Delaney (capt), Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell, Kate Jordan, Rosie Searle, Roisín Kinch, Erin King.
Replacements: Emma Jane Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Shona White, Alma Atagamen, Aoife Corcoran, Alex Connor, Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Emma Tilly.
Referee: Siobhan Daly (IRFU)
Scorers for Ulster:
Scorers for Connacht:
ULSTER: Niamh Marley; Katie Gilmour, Caitlin Crowe, Lucy Thompson, Siobhán Sheerin; Abby Moyles, Rachael McIlroy; Sadhbh McGrath, Maebh Clenaghan, Sophie Barrett, Fiona Tuite, Rebecca Beacom, Moya Hill, Christy Hill, Claire Boles (capt).
Replacements: Emily Whittle, Sarah Roberts, Ava Fannin, Ellen Patterson, Katie Hetherington, Amy McConkey, Leah Irwin, Ella Durkan.
CONNACHT: Clara Barrett; Anna McGann, Lyndsay Clarke, Síofra Hession, Ava Ryder; Méabh Deely, Aoibheann Reilly (co-capt); Ella Burns, Kara Mulcahy, Lily Morris, Faith Oviawe, Emma Fabby, Emma Kelly, Ailish Quinn (co-capt), Jemima Adams Verling.
Replacements: Stacy Hanley, Laura Scuffil, Hannah Rapley, Olivia Tallon, Hannah Johnston, Gráinne Moran, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Emily Foley.
Referee: Mitchell Enderby (IRFU)
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Beth Buttimer Leinster Munster Rugby women's interpros