SEAMUS POWER MISSED the cut at the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship on Friday, ending his slim hopes of a late outside bid to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-off series.
Power arrived in Greensboro with his fate in his own hands, knowing that a runner-up finish would propel him inside the top 70 in the rankings and earn him a place at next week’s St Jude Classic, the opening event of the play-offs.
But after opening with a two-under par 68 on Thursday, the Waterford native struggled to a four-over 74 on Friday, a round which included an early double-bogey as well as a closing triple-bogey on 18.
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Those two holes proved costly as Power finished on two-over for the tournament, missing the cut by five shots.
His focus will now turn to the FedEx Cup Fall Series, an eight-tournament run which begins in late September, where he will hope to play his way inside the top 100 and secure a full PGA Tour card for 2027.
Beau Hossler leads the tournament on 12-under par after 36 holes, one shot clear of Ben James and Jordan Smith on 11-under.
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Seamus Power's FedEx Cup chance over as he misses cut at Wyndham Championship
SEAMUS POWER MISSED the cut at the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship on Friday, ending his slim hopes of a late outside bid to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-off series.
Power arrived in Greensboro with his fate in his own hands, knowing that a runner-up finish would propel him inside the top 70 in the rankings and earn him a place at next week’s St Jude Classic, the opening event of the play-offs.
But after opening with a two-under par 68 on Thursday, the Waterford native struggled to a four-over 74 on Friday, a round which included an early double-bogey as well as a closing triple-bogey on 18.
Those two holes proved costly as Power finished on two-over for the tournament, missing the cut by five shots.
His focus will now turn to the FedEx Cup Fall Series, an eight-tournament run which begins in late September, where he will hope to play his way inside the top 100 and secure a full PGA Tour card for 2027.
Beau Hossler leads the tournament on 12-under par after 36 holes, one shot clear of Ben James and Jordan Smith on 11-under.
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Golf PGA Tour seamus power Wyndham Championship