Uefa confirms making ‘departure payment’ to alleged lover of Gianni Infantino

UEFA HAS CONFIRMED a “departure payment” was made to a female employee who is alleged to have been in a relationship with Gianni Infantino while he was the organisation’s general secretary.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday night that the woman received a six-figure sum following the alleged relationship with current Fifa president Infantino.

A Fifa spokesman told the Telegraph that “Fifa president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue”.

In a statement, Uefa confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, which it said was “in line” with regulations at the time.

The report comes as pressure mounts on Infantino following his plan to seek private investment in a company which would run Fifa’s competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

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Infantino worked at Uefa for 16 years and was its general secretary from 2009 before being elected as Fifa president in February 2016.

A Uefa spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for a MBA course at a local business school.

“The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time.

“Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations – which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level – reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation.”

Infantino has found himself under pressure for over a week following a controversial plan to sell stakes to private investors in a company to run the World Cup.

The plan was rejected by Uefa and two other continental confederations. On Wednesday, Infantino was backed by Fifa’s management board following a meeting in Morocco and issued an apology over the process.

Uefa’s threat for its 55 member countries to boycott Fifa competitions until the plan was scrapped remains, with the European confederation saying on Thursday that Wednesday’s announcement “changes nothing”.