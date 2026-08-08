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Arsenal complete €87 million signing of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães
ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle on a four-year deal.
The 28-year-old midfielder joins the Gunners for a fee understood to be €87.5 million (£75 million) and the contract includes a further one-year option.
Guimarães arrived at Newcastle in January 2022 and leaves the club after making 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals along the way.
“I’m very excited,” the Brazilian told Arsenal’s club website.
“I’m at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this.
“I’m so excited to start.”
Barcelona's Ronald Araújo, centre, is set to join Liverpool on a season-long loan. D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo
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Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Barcelona club captain Ronald Araújo.
Multiple UK outlets report that the Uruguayan centre back, 27, is expected to have a medical on Merseyside on Sunday ahead of a season-long loan which includes an option to buy.
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