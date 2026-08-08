Arsenal complete €87 million signing of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães

ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder joins the Gunners for a fee understood to be €87.5 million (£75 million) and the contract includes a further one-year option.

Guimarães arrived at Newcastle in January 2022 and leaves the club after making 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals along the way.

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“I’m very excited,” the Brazilian told Arsenal’s club website.

“I’m at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this.

“I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it.

“I’m so excited to start.”

Barcelona's Ronald Araújo, centre, is set to join Liverpool on a season-long loan. D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo

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Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Barcelona club captain Ronald Araújo.

Multiple UK outlets report that the Uruguayan centre back, 27, is expected to have a medical on Merseyside on Sunday ahead of a season-long loan which includes an option to buy.