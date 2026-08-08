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Guimaraes scored 31 goals in 195 Newcastle appearances. Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Alamy
Done Deal

Arsenal complete €87 million signing of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães

In other transfer news, Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Barcelona club captain Ronald Araújo.
12.24pm, 8 Aug 2026
13

ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder joins the Gunners for a fee understood to be €87.5 million (£75 million) and the contract includes a further one-year option.

Guimarães arrived at Newcastle in January 2022 and leaves the club after making 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals along the way.

“I’m very excited,” the Brazilian told Arsenal’s club website.

“I’m at the point of my life where I need a challenge like this.

“I want to win trophies, I want to make history and I think I’m in the right place to do it.

“I’m so excited to start.”

barcelona-spain-credit-d-10th-may-2026-ronald-araujo-barcelona-team-group-barcelona-footballsoccer-spanish-la-liga-ea-sports-match-between-fc-barcelona-2-0-real-madrid-at-spotify-camp-no Barcelona's Ronald Araújo, centre, is set to join Liverpool on a season-long loan. D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo D Nakashima / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo / AFLO/Alamy Stock Photo

– Defensive cover –

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Barcelona club captain Ronald Araújo.

Multiple UK outlets report that the Uruguayan centre back, 27, is expected to have a medical on Merseyside on Sunday ahead of a season-long loan which includes an option to buy.

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