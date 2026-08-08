Craig McLeish: I’ll get Killian Phillips the best move he can possibly get

ST MIRREN MANAGER Craig McLeish vowed to help Killian Phillips get the best move he can after the Irishman kept the Buddies top of the William Hill Premiership.

The midfielder converted a 73rd-minute penalty to earn a 1-0 win over St Johnstone and make it three goals in two league matches.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has been linked with potential moves to Major League Soccer in recent months and has entered the final year of his contract.

McLeish said: “I want Killa to do well. He’s at the stage right now where he’s round about the 100-game mark for the club. He’ll be looking for the next step in his career.

“You see what (chief operating officer) Keith (Lasley) released recently about the new club strategy, that’s part of it.

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“Killa does well, brilliant, and if he attracts interest, then great. We’re doing our job. I’m doing my job.

“I believe that the longer Killa stays and plays with me and with us, I’ll get him the best move he possibly can.

“And if that’s this window, then fine. If it’s in January, if we get him to the end of the season, it’s part of it, and we have to be prepared for any outcome of it.

“But we’re just delighted to have him as part of our group. He’s a massive part of it. And if he keeps playing like that, his future takes care of itself.”

The Paisley Saints followed up their opening win over Falkirk after Jacob Chapman saved Jamie Gullan’s 48th-minute spot-kick when Alex Gogic was ruled to have handled.

“I’m just delighted for the group,” McLeish said. “The boys deserve it. Their energy, their strength and their running, just relentless throughout the full game.

“Even towards the end, we’re still pressing, we’re still stealing the ball off them in the final third. It’s really easy in those situations to kind of sit off it and just soak up pressure.

“You have to defend for a little bit at the end but so many good points of our performance as well.”

St Johnstone paid the price for Gullan’s miss and goalkeeper Toby Steward’s lack of awareness of the presence of Samuel Ramos as he went to pick up a loose pass and conceded the penalty.

Manager Simo Valakari said: “The margins are so fine. We didn’t take our chances and the opponent took their chance, so no complaints there.

“The first half we played a solid 45 minutes on the road, were not good with the ball in some moments but we soaked up some pressure, everyone defended really well. But the quality of our final pass, cross or shot wasn’t there.

“But we knew it would be a tough game because we are playing against a good footballing side. The second half we knew the game will open and it comes down to little moments, can you take them or not?

“We know we need to be more ruthless and more efficient when we get these chances.”