Leaders Athlone wear down Wexford to hit three second-half goals

Wexford 0

Athlone Town 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Ferrycarrig Park

ATHLONE TOWN OVERCAME a stubborn Wexford side to hold a three-point lead at the top over the now second placed Shelbourne, and crucially, continue to have an ace up their sleeve of a game in hand over their nearest title rivals.

Three second half goals from Izzy Ryan, Hanna Waesch and Hazel Donegan eventually wore down the Wexford resistance who had moments of their own.

After an emotional moment’s silence for former player Aoibheann Clarke who tragically passed away this week, the home side did their very best to try and focus on the football.

Following a cagey opening the game began to settle into a chess-like pattern. The visitors, minus the league’s top scorer Dana Scheriff, enjoyed the vast majority of possession as the home side looked to spring a counter-attack and take advantage of any complacency on the ball.

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Former Shelbourne winger and recent arrival to Ferrycarrig Park, Christie Gray, showed incredible pace on a number of occasions down the right looking like a dangerous outlet if they were to bloody the nose of the double winners.

Lily Agg’s side tried to up the tempo and created a couple of chances in quick succession with the American combination almost paying dividends. Madie Gibson fashioned a yard of space on the left and delivered a cross of outstanding quality to find Alexis Strickland at the back post, but the latter saw her header well saved by Maria O’Sullivan.

The impressive O’Sullivan was forced into action moments later saving well from Noelle Murray’s powerful strike from distance.

Melissa O’Kane was next to try her luck from distance whipping a strike inches past the post before the home side began to stem the tide in an exciting end to the half. The influential Megan Smyth-Lunch began to see more of the ball and got her side up the pitch.

On the stroke of half time Courtney Chochol, in search of her seventh of the campaign, forced Maria Mattaiou into a smart save.

The home side started the second half much brighter, forcing what would have been a game changing gilt-edged chance to snatch the lead but despite her best efforts Leah McGrath just couldn’t hit the target with the goal at her mercy, following a free-flowing move.

But despite the slow start after the break, and having been let off the hook, last season’s double winners showed their class moments later. Gibson drifted inside from the left and played an inch-perfect ball in behind the Wexford rearguard, finding the pacey Ryan who kept her composure to slot the ball into the bottom corner

With the energy-sapping sun beaming down both sides opted for a triple substitution on the hour mark, but the visitors showed their strength in depth introducing the likes of Hazel Donegan, Roisin Molloy and Emma Mooney in a bid to add to their lead.

And having dominated much of the second half with just over a quarter of an hour remaining the league leaders did just that through Captain Fantastic, Waesch. The midfield star received a cut back on the edge of the area from Ryan before curling a left-footed effort into the top corner and all but sealed the deal.

The lively substitute Donegan put the icing on the cake with an expertly-taken first time flicked finish to get the goal her impressive cameo deserved.

Women’s Premier Division results:

DLR Waves 0-2 Shamrock Rovers

Waterford 2-2 Bohemians

Treaty United 5-0 Cork City

Shelbourne 2-0 Peamount

Sligo Rovers 1-1 Galway United

WEXFORD: Maria O’Sullivan; Lauren Walsh (Grace Fitzpatrick, 65’), Lauren Dwyer, Emma Bucci, Ciara Rossiter (Aisling Roche, 84’); Devon Olive (Molly Kirwan, 65’), Anna Carson; Christie Gray (Maia Stokes, 65’), Megan Smyth-Lynch, Leah McGrath (Freya De Mange, 74’); Courtney Chochol.

ATHLONE TOWN: Maria Matthaiou; Kellie Brennan (Phoebe Hampson, 85’), Shauna Brennan, Sofia Stovold, Kerryanne Brown (Kelis Barton, 46’); Hannah Waesch, Melissa O’Kane (Emma Mooney, 63’); Izzy Ryan, Noelle Murray (Hazel Donegan, 63’), Madie Gibson (Roisin Molloy, 63’); Alexis Strickland.