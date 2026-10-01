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Rónan Kelleher: Captain.
URC

Kelleher captains Leinster as Gabriel starts again for Sharks clash

More frontline players are returning for the province.
2.32pm, 1 Oct 2026
11

RÓNAN KELLEHER COMES into the starting Leinster side as captain, while Casper Gabriel gets another start at out-half as the province face the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)

There are five changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s bonus-point defeat to the Lions, with two players also shifting positions.

Kelleher starts at hooker, with Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop and Andrew Porter moving across to loosehead.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh is joined by Alan Spicer in the second row with Ryan Baird moving to the back row alongside Josh Ericson and Josh van der Flier.

Fintan Gunne continues at scrum-half after scoring a hat-trick in the opening round, with Caspar Gabriel his partner at 10 once more. Sam Prendergast is among the replacements.

Robbie Henshaw is named at inside centre as the only change to the backline with Hugh Cooney at outside centre once more.

It’s an unchanged back three, with Andrew Osborne and Tommy O’Brien on the wings and Todd Lawlor at full-back.

Leinster

15. Todd Lawlor

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Caspar Gabriel

9. Fintan Gunne

 

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher (capt)

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

5. Alan Spicer

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Josh Ericson

 

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy 

17. Alex Usanov 

18. Niall Smyth 

19. Brian Deeny

20. Diarmuid Mangan

21. Oliver Coffey 

22. Sam Prendergast 

23. Hugo McLaughlin

 

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Fans debate the strength of Leinster's pack and the challenge awaiting them against the Sharks.
Where they land
Optimism about squad depth clashes with fears over the difficulty of the away fixture
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Excitement over the young second row and returning internationals
Disagreement over whether Leinster should be expected to win away
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