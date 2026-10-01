RÓNAN KELLEHER COMES into the starting Leinster side as captain, while Casper Gabriel gets another start at out-half as the province face the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)
There are five changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s bonus-point defeat to the Lions, with two players also shifting positions.
Kelleher starts at hooker, with Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop and Andrew Porter moving across to loosehead.
𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙠 🦈
Here is your Leinster team to take on @sharksrugby this Saturday in Durban 💥
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Kelleher captains Leinster as Gabriel starts again for Sharks clash
RÓNAN KELLEHER COMES into the starting Leinster side as captain, while Casper Gabriel gets another start at out-half as the province face the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)
There are five changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s bonus-point defeat to the Lions, with two players also shifting positions.
Kelleher starts at hooker, with Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop and Andrew Porter moving across to loosehead.
Conor O’Tighearnaigh is joined by Alan Spicer in the second row with Ryan Baird moving to the back row alongside Josh Ericson and Josh van der Flier.
Fintan Gunne continues at scrum-half after scoring a hat-trick in the opening round, with Caspar Gabriel his partner at 10 once more. Sam Prendergast is among the replacements.
Robbie Henshaw is named at inside centre as the only change to the backline with Hugh Cooney at outside centre once more.
It’s an unchanged back three, with Andrew Osborne and Tommy O’Brien on the wings and Todd Lawlor at full-back.
Leinster
15. Todd Lawlor
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Caspar Gabriel
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher (capt)
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh
5. Alan Spicer
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Josh Ericson
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Niall Smyth
19. Brian Deeny
20. Diarmuid Mangan
21. Oliver Coffey
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Hugo McLaughlin
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