Kelleher captains Leinster as Gabriel starts again for Sharks clash

RÓNAN KELLEHER COMES into the starting Leinster side as captain, while Casper Gabriel gets another start at out-half as the province face the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports 1)

There are five changes to the starting XV from last Saturday’s bonus-point defeat to the Lions, with two players also shifting positions.

Kelleher starts at hooker, with Thomas Clarkson at tighthead prop and Andrew Porter moving across to loosehead.

𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙠 🦈



Here is your Leinster team to take on @sharksrugby this Saturday in Durban 💥



📰 Team news: https://t.co/7fvixxlTq8#SHAvLEI pic.twitter.com/PSXvwojt9L — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 1, 2026

Conor O’Tighearnaigh is joined by Alan Spicer in the second row with Ryan Baird moving to the back row alongside Josh Ericson and Josh van der Flier.

Fintan Gunne continues at scrum-half after scoring a hat-trick in the opening round, with Caspar Gabriel his partner at 10 once more. Sam Prendergast is among the replacements.

The team is in 📃



Andre Esterhuizen leads the Hollywoodbets Sharks into battle against reigning champions Leinster, with Esethu Mnebelele set for his first @vodacom #URC start in our colours.



The Tank is ready for a big one.#SharksRugbyClub #BlackWhiteForever… pic.twitter.com/HaImEXTSjE — Sharks Rugby Club (@SharksRugby) October 1, 2026

Robbie Henshaw is named at inside centre as the only change to the backline with Hugh Cooney at outside centre once more.

It’s an unchanged back three, with Andrew Osborne and Tommy O’Brien on the wings and Todd Lawlor at full-back.

Leinster

15. Todd Lawlor

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Hugh Cooney

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12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Caspar Gabriel

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher (capt)

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

5. Alan Spicer

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Josh Ericson

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Niall Smyth

19. Brian Deeny

20. Diarmuid Mangan

21. Oliver Coffey

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Hugo McLaughlin